GCB/Hand-in-Hand U-19 tourney …Anderson century boosts U-17s, Chatura hits 50, 5-wkt hauls for Sinclair, Simpson

Middle order batsman Kevlon Anderson struck a fine century to put the Guyana Cricket Board

(GCB) U-17 select XI in a comfortable position against Essequibo when the third and final round GCB/Hand-in-Hand inter county U-19 three-day tournament commenced yesterday.

Anderson anchored the GCB select U-17 innings with courageous batting as he shared in a sixth-wicket stand of 77 with Pradesh Balkishun to rescue his side after they were reduced to 68-5, batting fist at Eve Leary.

Anderson slammed 13 fours and faced 287 balls to remain unbeaten on 101, while Balkishun was dismissed for 24 as the GCB select U-17 team finished on 167-6.

Mahendra Persaud claimed 2-20, while there was a wicket each for Joel Fortune, Joshua Jones, Sheldon Charles and Lesley Allen.

At Everest, Demerara were bowled out in the final session for 190 after they decided to bat against Berbice.

Bhaskar Yadram and Raymond Perez started positively as they added 47 for the opening stand before Perez was bowled by Keith Simpson for 17, playing across a full length delivery. Left arm spinner Simpson then removed Joshua Persaud (17) and Yadram who hit two fours and two sixes for 39 to leave the score at 76-3. Gavin Boodwah (12) and Ronaldo Ali Mohamed (08) fell cheaply before Ramnarine Chatura and Richie Looknauth added 60 for the sixth wicket stand.

Chatura played the shot of the day – a powerful straight drive off pacer Sylus Tyndall for four; he looked solid throughout his innings and picked up runs on both sides of the wicket, while Looknauth was watchful in accumulating his runs with nudges and pushes.

Chatura stroked three fours and three sixes but shortly after reaching his half century, he attempted to turn a delivery to leg and was bowled off the inside edge by Sinclair for 53, while Looknauth was taken off Simpson for 21. Simpson and Sinclair then mopped up the rest of the batting as they shared all 10 wickets between them; Sinclair finished with 5-32, while Simpson grabbed 5-78.

At stumps Berbice were 19-1 with Sinclair on 12 and Adrian Sukwah on 01. Veramootoo Sewnarine was taken off Yadram for 03. Play starts at 10:00hrs today.