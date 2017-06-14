Estimated $402M pump station for Buxton

Latest update June 14th, 2017 12:55 AM
During the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), contractors vied for the contract to construct a pump station at Buxton on the East Coast Demerara, Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica).
The procuring entity is the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) – a department within the Ministry of Agriculture.
Government engineers have estimated that the station would cost some $401,939,545 to construct.
This multimillion-dollar pump station is one of two that will be constructed at Buxton.
Ultimately, the two stations will house three pumps.
The Flood Risk Management Programme will be responsible for constructing the other station.
The boundary between Vigilance and Friendship has already been indentified to house the second station.
According to an NDIA source, the pump station being constructed by NDIA, will be designed to have two 100 cusec pumping units.
Below are the names of the contractors and their respective bids:
The NDIA is also the procuring entity for the rehabilitation of the concrete fence at the NDIA’s Office at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.
Multimillion-dollar bids were also submitted for the procurement of a suction cutter head dredge.
