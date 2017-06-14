Digicel Schools Football Championship…LTI crush PLI 9-2 to move on

-more matches scheduled for today

Leonora Technical Institute (LTI) inflicted a crushing 9-2 thrashing on Professional Learning Institute (PLI) as play in this year’s Digicel Nationwide Schools Football Championship continued yesterday, at the Leonora

Track & Field facility, West Coast Demerara.

Playing in the lone encounter of the day, the lads from LTI rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to hammer seven-man PLI and book a place in the next round.

Early goals from Ackeem Douglas and Keanu Lawrence in the 12th and 18th minutes respectively appeared as though the shorthanded PLI unit would pull off the unlikely, but that was not to be as LTI fired back with two quick goals to level the proceedings just before the half.

The final period was a riot as LTI hit in seven more goals to secure a lop-sided win.

Dometri Osbourne, Adrain Adelph and Sebastian Van Sluytman each booted in a brace.

Osbourne’s goals came in the 46th and 67th minutes, while Adelph’s was registered in the 60th and 73rd minutes and Van Sluytman netted in the 37th and 74th minutes.

Rounding out the score-line were Stephen Baynes, Reon Wright and Ej Mars, who netted in the 38th, 77th and 79th minutes respectively.

The championship resumes today at various venues.

Mahaicony Secondary battle Belladrum Secondary at the Belladrum ground in West Berbice, while Patentia and Vreed-en-Hoop square off at the L’Aventure ground.

Both matches start at 15:30hrs.

In New Amsterdam at the Burnham Park ground, Berbice High School are set to tackle Berbice Educational Institute at 15:30hrs.

The championship which has 120 schools participating from all 10 Regions is scheduled to conclude on July 31st.

The winning school will collect $1,000,000 which is to go towards a project of their choice along with the championship trophy.

Second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $700,000, $400,000 and $350,000 respectively and this too is for a project of the schools choice.

Chase Academic Foundation is the defending champion.