Couple accused of hiding wanted man

A couple appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday accused of hiding a wanted man. Duieni Segura and Naiae Nuchan were brought before Magistrate Sunil Scare, and pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on February 11, at East Bank Demerara they attempted to pervert the course of justice by harbouring David Singh, who was wanted by police for simple larceny.
Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Aduni Inniss stated that Singh was spotted in the house and police were alerted and went to the home. Singh was shot in his right leg when he tried to escape.
Jun 14, 2017OAKLAND, CALIF. (Reuters) The Golden State Warriors secured their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 Game Five win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, capping a near-perfect...
