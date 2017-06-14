Cops probe two suspected murders…Bound body of male found in bush – Woman with battered face discovered in rice field

Investigators are probing two suspected cases of murder—one involving the bound body of a

man and the other being that of a woman whose face had been battered and her body dumped in a rice field at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.Around 10:52 hrs on Monday the decomposed body of a male was found in the bush at Long Creek, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, while the woman’s body was discovered around 07:30 hrs yesterday.

Investigators suspect that the two victims might have been murdered and their bodies were dumped in the isolated areas. DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) testing will be required, since both remains cannot be visibly identified.The female is of Amerindian descent and her body was discovered by rice field workers.

According to information received, the police were called to a rice field after the body of the woman, clad in a blue short pants and yellow jersey, was found.

The victim sustained severe injuries to her face.A dark-silver and black ‘Nine West’ shoulder bag was found next to her body. It was soaked with water from the field.

The police also found a pair of pink rubber slippers. In the bag there was a handkerchief, a pack of cigarettes, sweets, sugar, tablets, and pieces of white paper that resemble a hospital’s prescription.The name, Patricia Ronald was written on one of the papers, but ranks are not certain that that is the name of the victim.

The papers were wet and muddy.Kaieteur News understands that the woman was seen consuming alcohol at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling the day before.

Meanwhile, mid-morning on Monday, the decomposed body of a male with both hands tied behind the back with a multi-colour rope was found in a clump of bush at Long Creek, Soesdyke.

The victim was found lying face down.Based on information received, a 27-year-old labourer reported to the police that one of his relatives discovered the body.Crime scene ranks at the Timehri Police Station went to the scene and examined the remains. Due to decomposition, it was difficult to ascertain whether there were marks of violence on the body.

The victim, who is believed to be in his mid-thirties, was clad in a black jeans, white jersey and black and brown slippers.The labourer, along with four others, had gone to the area to cut wood when they saw several crows circling the area. They subsequently saw the decomposing remains.