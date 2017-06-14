Bids in…Defunct Hosororo Hydropower Plant closer to being resuscitated

Latest update June 14th, 2017 12:45 AM
Government’s plan to resuscitate the defunct Hosororo hydropower plant in Region One (Barima/Waini) is moving one step closer to being realised.
Yesterday, during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), bids were submitted to construct the plant.
This would come on the heels of a feasibility study that was completed some time ago.
Government engineers have estimated that the construction phase will cost some $29,485,770.
The resuscitating project will – amongst other things – see the non-operational 5 kilowatt (kW) hydropower plant being converted into 20kW one.
The plant was abandoned some years after its inauguration for reasons that are still unclear.
The Hosororo site is situated at the Hosororo Creek about 4.6 kilometres south-west of Mabaruma.
This stage of resuscitating the project would come at a time when the administration is campaigning to break the state’s addiction to fossil fuel and to move in the direction of clean energy.
Upon completion of the project, it is expected that the cost of energy in the community will reduce from about US$0.50 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of fossil-based diesel to US$0.31 per kWh of clean energy.
Supervision of the project during the construction phase will be carried out by Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) Engineers, along with their counterparts from the Hinterland Electrification Company Incorporated (HECI) and the Mabaruma Power and Light Company (MPLC).
Below are the names of the bidders and their respective bids:
At the NPTAB yesterday also, bids were submitted for the supply and installation of five photovoltaic (PV) systems. The GEA was listed as the procuring entity.
