Latest update June 14th, 2017 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bids in…Defunct Hosororo Hydropower Plant closer to being resuscitated

Jun 14, 2017 News 0

Government’s plan to resuscitate the defunct Hosororo hydropower plant in Region One (Barima/Waini) is moving one step closer to being realised.

Yesterday, during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), bids were submitted to construct the plant.

This would come on the heels of a feasibility study that was completed some time ago.

Government engineers have estimated that the construction phase will cost some $29,485,770.

The resuscitating project will – amongst other things – see the non-operational 5 kilowatt (kW) hydropower plant being converted into 20kW one.
The plant was abandoned some years after its inauguration for reasons that are still unclear.
The Hosororo site is situated at the Hosororo Creek about 4.6 kilometres south-west of Mabaruma.

This stage of resuscitating the project would come at a time when the administration is campaigning to break the state’s addiction to fossil fuel and to move in the direction of clean energy.

Upon completion of the project, it is expected that the cost of energy in the community will reduce from about US$0.50 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of fossil-based diesel to US$0.31 per kWh of clean energy.
Supervision of the project during the construction phase will be carried out by Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) Engineers, along with their counterparts from the Hinterland Electrification Company Incorporated (HECI) and the Mabaruma Power and Light Company (MPLC).

Below are the names of the bidders and their respective bids:

 

 

At the NPTAB yesterday also, bids were submitted for the supply and installation of five photovoltaic (PV) systems. The GEA was listed as the procuring entity.

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Warriors ride Durant to beat Cavaliers and clinch NBA title

Warriors ride Durant to beat Cavaliers and clinch NBA title

Jun 14, 2017

OAKLAND, CALIF. (Reuters) The Golden State Warriors secured their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 Game Five win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, capping a near-perfect...
Read More
Windies favoured to win series tonight

Windies favoured to win series tonight

Jun 14, 2017

Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson excels at Grenada National HandGun Championship

Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson excels at Grenada...

Jun 14, 2017

Packed weekend as GBTI Open 2017 Tennis continues

Packed weekend as GBTI Open 2017 Tennis continues

Jun 14, 2017

Digicel Schools Football Championship…LTI crush PLI 9-2 to move on

Digicel Schools Football Championship…LTI...

Jun 14, 2017

Guyana NRA Recorded Shoot …Dylan Fields fires his way to outright win

Guyana NRA Recorded Shoot …Dylan Fields...

Jun 14, 2017

GCB/Hand-in-Hand U-19 tourney …Anderson century boosts U-17s, Chatura hits 50, 5-wkt hauls for Sinclair, Simpson

GCB/Hand-in-Hand U-19 tourney …Anderson...

Jun 14, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]