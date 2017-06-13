Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Sparta vs. Future Stars clash a peek into the future?

– Bent Street, Sophia in epic showdown

By Rawle Welch

They answered the critics in emphatic fashion after being on the verge of elimination

with a 3-0 thumping of an in-form Sophia unit, now they will have to replicate that performance with a similar display when they face the might of an offensive-minded Future Stars in the final fixture of quarter-final action tonight, at the National Gymnasium.

The inaugural Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament resumes this evening with four games anticipated to provide fans with enthralling action as teams battle to make the business end of the event.

The Kings of the shorter version have been severely tested over the past few tournaments, but their steely fortitude and the ability to play under pressure have seen them dispatch all and sundry en route to filling up their burgeoning cabinet.

They face a strong and confident Future Stars team that have so far netted 15 goals in the competition and have one of the most feared strike force that is spearheaded by Keiron Solomon, Akeemo Anthony and Jamal Cozier, while Kevin Cummings, Ralph Parris and Jeremy Garrett, also add more potency to their lineup.

Sparta Boss on the other hand is led by the skilful and deadly duo of Devon Millington and Gregory Richardson, at one time the leading striking unit for the national team.

Then you add players the calibre of Eusi Phillips, Solomon Austin and Sheldon Shepherd and immediately you see why they are dreaded by opposing teams.

It should be a fascinating duel that fans will really enjoy watching.

However, before that battle ensues, the opening game between a rejuvenated Albouystown unit and Broad Street should set the tone for the night.

Albouystown led their group that featured teams such as Back Circle and Tiger Bay so it says a lot about their confidence and the way they are playing, while Broad Street despite losing a few key players to other teams have looked much better that in previous outings.

Lennox Cort with four goals and Roy Cassou three goals will lead their charge for victory, while support should come from Melvorn Ross, Devon Dooker and Moses Gittens.

Brothers Jimmy and Rocky Gravesande, Daniel Favourite and Darren Benjamin are the key to their quest for a place in the last four and their experience at this level should never be underestimated.

Bent Street, winners of their group, tackle Sophia and this is another game that is predicted to produce plenty fireworks.

Sophia are a high tempo team that that thrive of fitness and will test any team that is lacking in that department.

Shemroy Arthur and Sheik Kamal are the ones with loads of experience and they will look to guide the play, while the speedy Joshua Kamal and Desmond Cottam, Dwayne Lowe and newly-acquired Omallo Williams can wreak havoc on any backline.

Bent Street have been slightly weakened by the absence of Konata Manning, but Daniel Wilson, Travis Lyken and Job Caesar are all in good form, while Sheldon Profit, Okanie Fraser and Keith Caines are all proven match winners.

This encounter has to be seen as a blockbuster showdown between two teams that are playing at a high level.

The third game pits Back-Circle versus Tucville and while the latter’s last two encounters demonstrated their grit and determination; the former might be a bridge too far.

Despite their relative inexperience, Back Circle seems to be a well rounded unit with Selwyn Williams, Jermaine Beckles and Jamal Adams, the likely choices to lead their pursuit for a win, but support could come from Curtez Kellman as well.

Tucville have emerged as a top team in this competition with the win against Sparta Boss ranking they best display to date, but who could forget that unbelievable come from behind draw against Agricola after being 4-1 down.

It showed that they had arrived on the big stage and discarding their chances could prove to be idiotic.

Jermaine Junior, Ryan Hackett and Jahaal Greaves, Raphael Edwards, Delon Williams and Dennis Edwards are enjoying themselves and playing to their true potential so they are dangerous.

The winning team takes home $500,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers collect $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The tournament’s Most Valuable Player will receive $50,000.

Among the other sponsors on board are: Fas Grafix, Jefford’s Distribution and Sales, Giftland Distribution Store, Windjammer International Cuisine & Hotel and FARMSUP Mining Investments Inc.