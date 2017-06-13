Williams added to Windies squad as cover for injured Cummins

Latest update June 13th, 2017 12:39 AM
By Sean Devers in St Lucia
Vincentian pacer Kesrick Williams has been called up as cover for injured Barbadian quickie Miguel Cummins for tomorrow’s deciding ODI between West Indies and Afghanistan in a day/night encounter at the Darren Sammy
Cricket Ground.
The 27-year-old Williams played in all three T20 Internationals against Afghanistan in St Kitts after making his first-class debut as 21-year-old for Windwards in 2011 against an England Lions. He played only one more first-class game for Windward Islands before spending nearly two years out of top-flight domestic cricket.
Williams returned for the 2012-13 season when he represented CCC and helped them to the Final of the Regional Super50 competition when CCC were beaten by Windwards.
He took 14 wickets in 2012-13 for CCC but only played two 50-over games and three first-class matches before missing another two seasons away from domestic cricket in the West Indies.
Williams got his first call-up for West Indies after an outstanding 2016 CPL season playing for Jamaica Tallawahs, finishing as the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
In September that year, Williams was called up to the West Indies T20I squad for the series against Pakistan in the UAE, after Andre Russell withdrew due to personal reasons.
This year he has played seven T20 for West Indies; four against Pakistan and the two against Afghanistan and now has the chance to make his ODI debut tomorrow as West Indies hope to close off the three-match series 2-1 after losing the opening game by 63 runs.
