T&T Trade Mission seeks investment opportunities in Guyana

“We are open, we are ready and we mean business,” said Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin as he welcomed a Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) Trade Mission delegation to Guyana, at Le Meriden Pegasus, Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown

yesterday.

The Trade Mission, led by T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce, includes 24 companies including Information Communications Technology (ICT), Real Estate Development, Manufacturing, Business Support Services, Financial Services, and Educational Services Sector among other sectors.

The Mission aims to foster and build collaborative business relationships to promote the mutual growth and development of both T&T and Guyana economies, through increased trade and commerce.

Minister Gaskin told the gathering that the Government of Guyana will observe and respect the provisions of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas regarding non –discrimination on the basis of nationality, and the rights of establishment, and provision of services.

“Guyana’s strong commitment to regional integration and the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME), as well as our understanding of our obligation under the Treaty are manifested in the success and growth of many Trinidadian companies already in Guyana”, Minister Gaskin pointed out.

Minister Gaskin highlighted that the government supports the Private Sector when it comes to initiatives “such as this one” and will continue to fulfill the responsibilities as trade facilitators, and as regulators and upholders of the laws that govern and protect businesses.

He explained that visits such as these create linkages between the Private Sector of the two countries and “the confidence that the countries need to increase the levels of trade and investments within the CSME.”

The Business Minister told the delegation, “We are confident that our economy can provide the kind of returns that can sustain the long- term operation of any well run business.”

Minister Gaskin stated that Guyana is working to further improve its ranking on the International Index for conducting business. He explained that the government and the Ministry of Business have engaged the World Bank, which publishes the annual report, and are developing an Action Plan to tackle each of the “Doing business indicators.”

Minister Gaskin said that once these indicators have been improved, they will transform the business environment in Guyana during the coming years and provide long-term economic benefits to businesses operating here.

The Trade Mission will conclude tomorrow.