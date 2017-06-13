St. Roses High wins twice in one day

Latest update June 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

St. Roses High School won their girls’ and U-19 game for two wins in one day on Sunday when the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Georgia Vyphius

St. Roses High School secured the final place in the Georgetown ‘Regionals’ Female semi-finals Sunday with a 17-5 win over School of the Nations. They will join Marian Academy, President’s College and The Bishops’ High School in the June 23 Playoffs.
Ashley Khan top scored with 13 points and six steals for St. Roses, while Jamaica Blair had two points and five steals. National forward, Georgiana Vyphuis scored all of Nations’ five points and grabbed five rebounds.
In the Under-19 Boys’ Competition, St. Roses rebounded from their lost on Friday to teach the School of the Nations a lesson with a 51-26 win. Anthony Yansen impressed with 19 points and eight rebounds along with five steals.
Mark July recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for St. Roses. Meanwhile, Lindon Garraway scored nine points for Nations.
Edward B. Beharry Group of Companies Ltd. and National Sports Commission are the sponsors of the NSBF. The Tournament will continue on Friday, June 23, with semi-final playoffs in the U-14, U-16 and Girls Divisions and Quarterfinals in the U-19 category.

