RHTY&SC teams support Ms. World Guyana Regional Ambassador

– to work together on Climate Change/Suicide Programme

Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S has decided to work along with the Ms. World Guyana Regional Ambassador for East Berbice, Corentyne, Ms. Thamesha Watson.

Ms. Watson paid a courtesy visit to the RHTY&SC Office on Thursday last and held discussions with Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, Vice President Mark Papannah and Asst Secretary Simon Naidu.

Vice President Mark Papannah handed over a special gift to the Regional Ambassador on behalf of the eight cricket teams of the RHTY&SC along with a financial contribution towards assisting her quest to be crowned Ms. Guyana World on the 25th of June. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that while RHTY&SC mandate does not includes beauty shows, the RHTY&SC delegation was highly impressed with her passion, discipline and ability to promote her message of Suicide prevention, Climate change and the promotion of Education.

The RHTY&SC has agreed to work along with Ms. Watson to host a one day Say No to Suicide cricket tournament and a youth inspiration forum involving 500 students, while she was also offered the opportunity to become the Editor of the Club’s Youth Information Booklet which would be published shortly. Ms. Watson is also expected to be present at the finals of the RHTY&SC Patron’s Cup Green Economy Tournament where she would assist in the promotion of the Say No to Suicide, the Importance of Education and the Impact of Climate Change.

Foster wished the talented East Berbice Regional Ambassador success in her quest and noted that all members of the Club would be rooting for her at the finals.

Ms. Watson in response stated that she was delighted to be given the opportunity to work along with the award winning youth and sports Club and promised to make East Berbice/Corentyne proud. She also accepted the offer to support the publication of the Climate Change booklet and would serve as the Editor in Chief. The twenty four years old beauty attended the Bishop High School where she excelled at both CSEC and CAPE and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics at the University of Guyana. She is a member of the Lutheran World Federation and has travelled to Bolivia, Germany and France to represent Guyana as a Young Global Reformer. In 2015, she travelled to France to represent Latin America and the Caribbean at the conference of Parties 21, where she advocated against Climate Change.

The Club is the only youth and sports organisation to have ever received a National Award.