Region 10 Chairman’s alleged power play…Video footage contradicts Top Cop, Harmon denial

Video footage of Region 10 Chairman, Renis Morian, informing a crowd at the Bayroc Ground in Linden that the region is run by an administration and not the police, shows the opposite to the statement issued by Ministry

of the Presidency on Sunday.

The statement referred to a related article appearing in last Sunday’s edition of this newspaper as malicious, and described the relationship between the Divisional Commander and Morian as a professional one. The statement claimed that the Chairman does not interfere in police matters.

This apparent cordial link was determined when the Minister of Presidency, Joseph Harmon, and the Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, visited the region after two articles had been published, with junior ranks alleging that they are not being allowed to do their job.

Video footage taken on the morning of May 26 last has indeed revealed that Morian had intervened in a police matter.

Kaieteur News understands that two police ranks went to the ground to shut off the music after their station had received numerous complaints from residents. But when the ranks got there, the promoter reportedly called Morian who came out of his house sometime around 05:00am to stop the ranks from doing their job.

In the recording, the chairman collected the microphone from the DJ and could be heard telling the cheering crowd that it was time that the police force knew that the region is run by an administration.

Morian then continued, but the recording was inaudible at that point, because the crowd was loudly cheering for, and in agreement with him.

However, someone who was present at the venue that morning said that the chairman had continued by referring to himself as the “boss” of the region— and it was after this declaration that the police ranks left and the music continued.

Additionally, just minutes after the chairman made the announcement, the promoter took to his social media page to praise the chairman.

“Respect to my regional chairman Rennis Morian came out his house @5 am to show de police in Linden who really is the boss…,” the promoter stated.

This newspaper was informed that the ranks who were at the ground that morning went back to the Wismar Station and made a report—that matter was never looked into.

Meanwhile, this newspaper was informed that when the Top Cop visited the McKenzie Police Station on Sunday he did not meet with ranks at the station to discuss the issue on the chairman overstepping his boundary.

Reports are that the commissioner asked at least two ranks at the station if everything was okay to which they responded in the affirmative. He then left the station to meet with the chairman and Harmon.

Kaieteur News was informed that the Chairman has intervened in the police matters on several occasions. He reportedly informed ranks that if they did not follow his orders then he would get them transferred like he did with previous commander, Calvin Brutus.

Brutus was transferred from the station after one of the chairman’s associates was reportedly arrested. (See video below)