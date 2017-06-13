Digicel Schools Football Championship….Essequibo Islands hit six past Parika /Salem

-more action today at same venue

Essequibo Islands Secondary opened this year’s Digicel Schools Football Championship

on a positive note when they defeated Parika / Salem Secondary 6-1 yesterday, at the Leonora Track & Field facility on the West Coast of Demerara.

On target for the winners was Dicquan Clarke, who fired in a treble of goals in the 44th, 48th and 61st minutes, while Reon Venture (13th, 52nd) and David Charritar (64th) completed their tally.

Jamal Baker’s 40th minute effort was the lone response for Parika /Salem.

The two teams went to the break with Essequibo Islands clinging to a slim 1-0 lead through Venture’s 13th minute strike, but coming out in the final period, Parika /Salem gained the equaliser through Baker, who received a pass delivered from the center, before cutting inside to hit past the advancing goalkeeper.

However, just when it seemed as though the fans would enjoy an exciting game the floodgates were opened and Essequibo Islands hammered in five more goals to book a place in the next round.

Head of Marketing Jacqueline James and Director of Sport Christopher Jones met the teams and referees shortly before the start of play with James perfectly executing the ceremonial kickoff to send the championship cracking.

The event continues today at the same venue, with Leonora Technical taking on Professional Learning Institute from 15:30hrs.

The fixtures for tomorrow will see Mahaicony Secondary visiting Belladrum Secondary and this encounter will be played, at the Belladrum ground in West Berbice, while Patentia take on Vreed-en-Hoop at the L’Aventure ground.

Both matches are slated for 15:30hrs.

In New Amsterdam, at the Burnham Park ground, Berbice High School tackle Berbice Educational Institute at 15:30hrs.

The championship, which has 150 schools participating from all 10 Regions, is scheduled to conclude on July 31st.

The winning school will collect $1,000,000 which is to go towards a project of their choice along with the championship trophy.

Second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $700,000, $400,000 and $350,000 respectively and this too is for a project of the schools choice.

Chase Academic Foundation is the defending champion.