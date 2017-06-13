De King and Patsy seh Soulja Bai approve de bamsie washing machine

Guyana seems to be heading in de direction of de circle of life. Burnham and ee people do nuff wicked, dutty and nasty things to de nation that got people still talking about although he dead 30 years ago.

De people who Burnham lef lose power because of dem wickedness. Up come Jagdeo who do wuss than Burnham. He and he people was involved in some of de most shocking things. Dem nearly thief out de whole of Guyana. Was sheer skullduggery and scampishness during his reign.

He and he people lose power because of more wickedness.

Now de country got Soulja Bai and Rum Jattan from two party. De nation believe that wickedness woulda done. But it look like it getting wuss and Soulja Bai not saying or doing anything.

Dem put in a city council wid dem people. De leaders mek Guyanese get tie tongue because all of a sudden de city council tun de shitty counshle.

Dem bring in de parking meter and sign a corrupt deal. That deal was de most unconscionable and disrespectful thing de country ever see. De only reason anybody would sign such a deal is if de kickback is bigger than dem ever dream of.

Dem boys seh de deal have to scrap and dem know that that’s why dem enter into other deals. One involve garbage collection. Another involve bamsie washing machine.

Roy de Con Man King and Patsy, de canta queen, should come out and tell de nation if dem would rent a portable toilet and pay $80,000 a month from dem salary when dem can buy one fuh de same $80,000.

Dem boys got another question fuh de shitty counshle. Name one Guyanese who renting portable toilets fuh dem security guards.

And who can believe that de King is a pastor. Imagine wha he does do wid de church collection. Soulja Bai and Rum Jattan, get y’all acts together. Run de country in de way de people who voted fuh y’all expect. Jail those mudda and fadda—MF fuh shart.

Dem boys seh if y’all continue to accept de kinda of defence people like King and Patsy giving de nation, you would not last as long as Donald Dumb.

Talk half and pay attention.