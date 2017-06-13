Another assessment for ‘botched’ Kato School

An assessment of what needs to be remedied to date at the poorly constructed Kato Secondary School will be undertaken during the course of this week.

Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Education, Vibert Welch, yesterday told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the contractor, “that initially botched the construction of the school will be travelling to Kato, Region Eight, with a consultant, to undertake the assessment”.

“We’re at the stage where the contractor has agreed to undertake all the remedial works, but there is the consultant to do a reassessment to date,” PS Welch told the PAC in Parliament chambers.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure retained the services of an independent consultant from the Guyana Association of Professional Engineers (GAPE) to detail the works needed to be done. The consultant was identified, earlier in February, when the Ministers of Public Infrastructure, Education and Social Cohesion visited the school to conduct an assessment.

The $1B Kato Secondary School was built under the previous administration to facilitate students in the region who travel long distances to access secondary level education. However, due to the substandard work done by the contractor it has never been occupied.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Marcel Hutson had indicated that remedial works are being scheduled for completion in time for the September term.

“The situation is our children are overcrowded and we need to have that school up and running by September for maximum impact,” the CEO said.

Government will have to spend more than $150M to repair that construction which already has cost a staggering $1B and counting.