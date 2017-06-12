Latest update June 12th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

US-based medical team completes over 120 surgeries

Jun 12, 2017 News 0

Within the space of one week, US – based medical mission, Legacy Of Healing, (LOH) successfully completed more than 120 surgeries.

(Third from right) CEO of Davis Memorial, Beverly Chan flanked by members of the Legacy of Healing team.

The team was facilitated by the staff of Davis Memorial (Seventh Day Adventist Hospital), located at Durban Backlands Georgetown. The Legacy of Healing team comprised 35 persons including surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses and a dentist.
During their one week visit, they conducted corrective procedures for a number of conditions including hydrocele, cleft palates, hernias and hand deficiencies at Davis Memorial free of cost to members of the public.
Kaieteur News understands that while the team aimed to complete 150 surgeries within the short space of time, they were successful in completing around126 procedures.
The team conducted a number of corrective procedures for cleft palates, hydrocele and hand deficiencies. They also conducted a number of plastic surgeries procedures. In one instance, they constructed an ear for a child, who was born without one. Chief Executive Officer of Davis Memorial Hospital, Beverly Chan, had noted that the institution welcomes the work of the mission, which she believes is timely in alleviating the healthcare burdens of the local populace.
“These are conditions, in which surgeries are sometimes not readily available to persons seeking attention locally.”
“For instance, patients with hydrocele often have to wait for long periods before they can undergo a surgery at the public hospital. These procedures are quite expensive too, so to have it done privately may not be an option available to many persons,” Chan had stated.
LOH is a Christian non-Profit Corporation, which conducts medical missions worldwide, providing free surgeries, medical and dental care and safe drinking water to underserved communities. The team was headed by Ohio based Plastic Surgeon Dr. Steve Schmidt.
On a previous visit to Guyana in 2010, the team conducted 154 surgeries. In addition to the work at the hospital, the LOH outreach team conducted exercises at La Viva La- Force, West Demerara, Parika East Bank Essequibo, St Cuthbert’s Mission, Mahaica and the Olivet Seventh Day Adventist Church located in Durban Back Lands.

More in this category

http://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/images/2017/06/hits-4.gif

Sports

RAN 15s Competition…Another day of gloom for T&T ruggers as Guyana win 24-17

RAN 15s Competition…Another day of gloom for T&T ruggers...

Jun 11, 2017

-Green Machine move on to play Mexico By Rawle Welch It was another day of gloom for Trinidad and Tobago national ruggers against Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ who condemned them to another defeat...
Read More
Ostapenko roars back to upset Halep in French Open final

Ostapenko roars back to upset Halep in French...

Jun 11, 2017

Independence Draughts competition set for next Saturday

Independence Draughts competition set for next...

Jun 11, 2017

Alysa Xavier – star hockey player with eyes on the prize

Alysa Xavier – star hockey player with eyes on...

Jun 11, 2017

Rising Sun Turf Club to host meet on June 25

Rising Sun Turf Club to host meet on June 25

Jun 11, 2017

No play on second day

No play on second day

Jun 11, 2017

Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton tournament 2017…Competitive play highlights first day action

Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton...

Jun 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]