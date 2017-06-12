US-based medical team completes over 120 surgeries

Within the space of one week, US – based medical mission, Legacy Of Healing, (LOH) successfully completed more than 120 surgeries.

The team was facilitated by the staff of Davis Memorial (Seventh Day Adventist Hospital), located at Durban Backlands Georgetown. The Legacy of Healing team comprised 35 persons including surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses and a dentist.

During their one week visit, they conducted corrective procedures for a number of conditions including hydrocele, cleft palates, hernias and hand deficiencies at Davis Memorial free of cost to members of the public.

Kaieteur News understands that while the team aimed to complete 150 surgeries within the short space of time, they were successful in completing around126 procedures.

The team conducted a number of corrective procedures for cleft palates, hydrocele and hand deficiencies. They also conducted a number of plastic surgeries procedures. In one instance, they constructed an ear for a child, who was born without one. Chief Executive Officer of Davis Memorial Hospital, Beverly Chan, had noted that the institution welcomes the work of the mission, which she believes is timely in alleviating the healthcare burdens of the local populace.

“These are conditions, in which surgeries are sometimes not readily available to persons seeking attention locally.”

“For instance, patients with hydrocele often have to wait for long periods before they can undergo a surgery at the public hospital. These procedures are quite expensive too, so to have it done privately may not be an option available to many persons,” Chan had stated.

LOH is a Christian non-Profit Corporation, which conducts medical missions worldwide, providing free surgeries, medical and dental care and safe drinking water to underserved communities. The team was headed by Ohio based Plastic Surgeon Dr. Steve Schmidt.

On a previous visit to Guyana in 2010, the team conducted 154 surgeries. In addition to the work at the hospital, the LOH outreach team conducted exercises at La Viva La- Force, West Demerara, Parika East Bank Essequibo, St Cuthbert’s Mission, Mahaica and the Olivet Seventh Day Adventist Church located in Durban Back Lands.