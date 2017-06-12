Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton tournament 2017 concludes

Latest update June 12th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton Tournament 2017 concluded Saturday evening Saturday at the National Gymnasium where the champions of the various categories were determined.
The Open Men & Ladies Champion again was Narayan & Priyanna Ramdhani who both won their respective Singles Matches. After the Finals the presentation of prizes was done by the Director of Sports Mr. Christopher Jones after a few words from both the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) president Gokarn Ramdhani and Mr. Jones to the respective winners, players and parents.
The Overall Winners Are:
Under-11 Boys Singles:
1st Place: Avinash Ramnarine
2nd Place: Nikhil Sookraj
3rd Place: Leron Ramascindo
Under-11 Girls Singles:
1st Place: Amara Mohamed
2nd Place: Gianna Ramnarine
Under-13 Boys Singles:
1st Place: Jonathan Debidin
2nd Place: Abeva Jones
3rd Place: Manav Sharma
Under-13 Girls Singles:
1st Place: Lesha Singh
2nd Place: Elesa Sangster
3rd Place: Sasha Singh
Under-15 Boys Singles:
1st Place: Andrew Debidin
2nd Place: Vikash Mootoo
3rd Place: Omar Samad
Under-15 Girls Singles:
1st Place: Jayde Dasilva
2nd Place: Sarah Samad
3rd Place: Sacha Wang
Open Men Singles:
1st Place: Narayan Ramdhani
2nd Place: Jonathan Mangra
3rd Place: Marlon Chung
Open Ladies Singles:
1st Place: Priyanna Ramdhani
2nd Place: Greer Jackson
3rd Place: Shivannie Persaud
Open Men Consolation Round:
1st Place: Tyrese Jeffrey
2nd Place: Dr. Nicholas Waldron
Matches played on the final night were:
Under-11 Boys Singles Quarter-Finals:
Alexander Singh defeated Adam Mohamed: 21-13, 21-10
Under-11 Boys Singles Semi-Finals:
Nikhil Sookraj defeated Alexander Singh: 21-10, 21-18
Avinash Ramnarine defeated Leron Ramascindo: 21-12, 21-13
Under-11 Boys Singles Third Place:
Leron Ramascindo defeated Alexander Singh: 21-13, 21-10
Under-11 Girls Singles Finals:
Amara Mohamed defeated Gianna Ramnarine: 21-13, 21-9
Under-13 Boys Singles Round Robin:
Jonathan Debidin defeated Manav Sharma: 21-7, 21-6
Abeva Jones defeated Manav Sharma: 21-7, 21-7
Jonathan Debidin defeated Abeva Jones: 21-14, 21-9
Under-13 Girls Singles Round Robin:
Lesha Singh defeated Sacha Singh: 21-14, 21-3
Elesa Sangster defeated Sacha Singh: 22-20, 15-21, 15-21
Lesha Singh defeated Elesa Sangster: 21-8, 21-9
Under-15 Boys Singles Round Robin:
Andrew Debidin defeated Omar Samad: 21-12, 21-4
Vikash Mootoo defeated Omar Samad: 21-8, 21-5
Andrew Debidin defeated Vikash Mootoo: 21-18, 21-9
Under-15 Girls Singles Quarter-Finals:
Jayde DaSilva defeated Mahima Singh: 21-4, 21-1
Under-15 Girls Singles Semi-Finals:
Jayde DaSilva defeated Reanna persaud: 22-20, 21-18
Sarah Samad defeated Sacha Wang: 21-17, 21-14
Under-15 Girls Singles Finals:
Jayde DaSilva defeated Sarah Samad: 21-18, 21-10
Under-15 Girls Singles Third Place:
Sacha Wang defeated Reanna Persaud: 21-17, 20-22, 23-21
Open Men Singles Semi-Finals:
Narayan Ramdhani defeated Ronald Chang Yuen: 21-12, 21-11
Jonathan Mangra defeated Marlon Chung: 21-16, 12-21, 12-21
Open Men Singles Finals:
Narayan Ramdhani defeated Jonathan Mangra: 21-15, 21-14
Open Men Singles Third Place:
Marlon Chung defeated Ronald Chang Yuen: 21-16, 11-21, 14-21
The GBA would like to thank all the players who took part and Mr. Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall for making this tournament a success.
Jun 12, 2017Barret, Dey, Ramsuchit, McKay and Jackson also win By Franklin Wilson Differently Able cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart has once again proven that he is just as good and in this instance, adequately...
Jun 12, 2017
Jun 12, 2017
Jun 12, 2017
Jun 12, 2017
Jun 12, 2017
Jun 12, 2017
I don’t think the people of this country at the psychological level want to believe that their country does not work.... more
There have been concerns about the widespread appointments of ex-military personnel to positions within the public service... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]