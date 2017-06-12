Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton tournament 2017 concludes

The Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton Tournament 2017 concluded Saturday evening Saturday at the National Gymnasium where the champions of the various categories were determined.

The Open Men & Ladies Champion again was Narayan & Priyanna Ramdhani who both won their respective Singles Matches. After the Finals the presentation of prizes was done by the Director of Sports Mr. Christopher Jones after a few words from both the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) president Gokarn Ramdhani and Mr. Jones to the respective winners, players and parents.

The Overall Winners Are:

Under-11 Boys Singles:

1st Place: Avinash Ramnarine

2nd Place: Nikhil Sookraj

3rd Place: Leron Ramascindo

Under-11 Girls Singles:

1st Place: Amara Mohamed

2nd Place: Gianna Ramnarine

Under-13 Boys Singles:

1st Place: Jonathan Debidin

2nd Place: Abeva Jones

3rd Place: Manav Sharma

Under-13 Girls Singles:

1st Place: Lesha Singh

2nd Place: Elesa Sangster

3rd Place: Sasha Singh

Under-15 Boys Singles:

1st Place: Andrew Debidin

2nd Place: Vikash Mootoo

3rd Place: Omar Samad

Under-15 Girls Singles:

1st Place: Jayde Dasilva

2nd Place: Sarah Samad

3rd Place: Sacha Wang

Open Men Singles:

1st Place: Narayan Ramdhani

2nd Place: Jonathan Mangra

3rd Place: Marlon Chung

Open Ladies Singles:

1st Place: Priyanna Ramdhani

2nd Place: Greer Jackson

3rd Place: Shivannie Persaud

Open Men Consolation Round:

1st Place: Tyrese Jeffrey

2nd Place: Dr. Nicholas Waldron

Matches played on the final night were:

Under-11 Boys Singles Quarter-Finals:

Alexander Singh defeated Adam Mohamed: 21-13, 21-10

Under-11 Boys Singles Semi-Finals:

Nikhil Sookraj defeated Alexander Singh: 21-10, 21-18

Avinash Ramnarine defeated Leron Ramascindo: 21-12, 21-13

Under-11 Boys Singles Third Place:

Leron Ramascindo defeated Alexander Singh: 21-13, 21-10

Under-11 Girls Singles Finals:

Amara Mohamed defeated Gianna Ramnarine: 21-13, 21-9

Under-13 Boys Singles Round Robin:

Jonathan Debidin defeated Manav Sharma: 21-7, 21-6

Abeva Jones defeated Manav Sharma: 21-7, 21-7

Jonathan Debidin defeated Abeva Jones: 21-14, 21-9

Under-13 Girls Singles Round Robin:

Lesha Singh defeated Sacha Singh: 21-14, 21-3

Elesa Sangster defeated Sacha Singh: 22-20, 15-21, 15-21

Lesha Singh defeated Elesa Sangster: 21-8, 21-9

Under-15 Boys Singles Round Robin:

Andrew Debidin defeated Omar Samad: 21-12, 21-4

Vikash Mootoo defeated Omar Samad: 21-8, 21-5

Andrew Debidin defeated Vikash Mootoo: 21-18, 21-9

Under-15 Girls Singles Quarter-Finals:

Jayde DaSilva defeated Mahima Singh: 21-4, 21-1

Under-15 Girls Singles Semi-Finals:

Jayde DaSilva defeated Reanna persaud: 22-20, 21-18

Sarah Samad defeated Sacha Wang: 21-17, 21-14

Under-15 Girls Singles Finals:

Jayde DaSilva defeated Sarah Samad: 21-18, 21-10

Under-15 Girls Singles Third Place:

Sacha Wang defeated Reanna Persaud: 21-17, 20-22, 23-21

Open Men Singles Semi-Finals:

Narayan Ramdhani defeated Ronald Chang Yuen: 21-12, 21-11

Jonathan Mangra defeated Marlon Chung: 21-16, 12-21, 12-21

Open Men Singles Finals:

Narayan Ramdhani defeated Jonathan Mangra: 21-15, 21-14

Open Men Singles Third Place:

Marlon Chung defeated Ronald Chang Yuen: 21-16, 11-21, 14-21

The GBA would like to thank all the players who took part and Mr. Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall for making this tournament a success.