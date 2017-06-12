Soesdyke to get potable water

Latest update June 12th, 2017 12:32 AM
Residents of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara are set to benefit from potable water soon. This was revealed by Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Dr. Richard Van West-Charles during a meeting with residents yesterday.
Dr. Van West Charles visited the area with a team of officials and informed the Chairman of the Soesdyke/Coverden Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Mr. Dave Singh and Neighbourhood Democratic Councillors, of GWI’s plan to provide water access to a number of areas within the Soesdyke village for the first time.
According to GWI, “Those slated to benefit are residents living along Chand Sand Road, Kallicharran Sand Road, Goorahoo, Leacock and Nursery School Road, Soesdyke. These areas are said to have been without water since their establishment in 1991.”
As a short-term and initial relief intervention, Dr. Van West-Charles explained that GWI will establish a network that will allow residents to gain water access at the stand-pipe level from existing wells nearby.
Therefore, once a resident registers to become a customer, the stand-pipe will be erected on their premises.
GWI’s East Bank Demerara Manager, Mr. Nishaul Samaroo assured that works on this project will commence within a week.
Even as these systems are being established, the Managing Director noted that the utility company will take the requisite steps to drill a well as part of a long term solution. “We hope to get the well done by February of 2018, if not by the end of this year”, Dr. Van West-Charles posited.
He added that a well dedicated to serving that area will provide for increased water pressure, allowing residents to get water through their taps at the first floor level.
He also assured that analyses will be done to ensure the best type of well suited for the community is drilled and that the water sourced will be treated.
The residents gathered at the meeting were informed too that meters will be installed to ensure they only pay for the amount of water used, even as they were encouraged to report any leaks that may occur.
NDC Chairman, Mr. Singh and other residents expressed gratitude to the GWI team for their efforts to establish the water supply system in their areas for the first time.
More than 120 households stand to benefit from this water supply and distribution project.
A team of GWI officials will be at Mr. Lawrence McPhoy’s residence at Chand Sand Road, Soesdyke on Wednesday and Sunday, June 18 from 9:00-15:00hrs to facilitate applications for new service connections.
Jun 11, 2017-Green Machine move on to play Mexico By Rawle Welch It was another day of gloom for Trinidad and Tobago national ruggers against Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ who condemned them to another defeat...
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
I don’t think the people of this country at the psychological level want to believe that their country does not work.... more
Gold mining is hazardous to the environment. Gold mining is, however, not going to be outlawed because of its environmental... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]