Soesdyke to get potable water

Residents of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara are set to benefit from potable water soon. This was revealed by Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Dr. Richard Van West-Charles during a meeting with residents yesterday.

Dr. Van West Charles visited the area with a team of officials and informed the Chairman of the Soesdyke/Coverden Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Mr. Dave Singh and Neighbourhood Democratic Councillors, of GWI’s plan to provide water access to a number of areas within the Soesdyke village for the first time.

According to GWI, “Those slated to benefit are residents living along Chand Sand Road, Kallicharran Sand Road, Goorahoo, Leacock and Nursery School Road, Soesdyke. These areas are said to have been without water since their establishment in 1991.”

As a short-term and initial relief intervention, Dr. Van West-Charles explained that GWI will establish a network that will allow residents to gain water access at the stand-pipe level from existing wells nearby.

Therefore, once a resident registers to become a customer, the stand-pipe will be erected on their premises.

GWI’s East Bank Demerara Manager, Mr. Nishaul Samaroo assured that works on this project will commence within a week.

Even as these systems are being established, the Managing Director noted that the utility company will take the requisite steps to drill a well as part of a long term solution. “We hope to get the well done by February of 2018, if not by the end of this year”, Dr. Van West-Charles posited.

He added that a well dedicated to serving that area will provide for increased water pressure, allowing residents to get water through their taps at the first floor level.

He also assured that analyses will be done to ensure the best type of well suited for the community is drilled and that the water sourced will be treated.

The residents gathered at the meeting were informed too that meters will be installed to ensure they only pay for the amount of water used, even as they were encouraged to report any leaks that may occur.

NDC Chairman, Mr. Singh and other residents expressed gratitude to the GWI team for their efforts to establish the water supply system in their areas for the first time.

More than 120 households stand to benefit from this water supply and distribution project.

A team of GWI officials will be at Mr. Lawrence McPhoy’s residence at Chand Sand Road, Soesdyke on Wednesday and Sunday, June 18 from 9:00-15:00hrs to facilitate applications for new service connections.