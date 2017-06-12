Retrieve residents repair storm-damaged homes

– Region, Civil Defence assists with supplies

By Enid Joaquin

Residents of Retrieve, Linden are working assiduously to retrieve several zinc sheets that had literally gone with the wind,’ after a freak storm swept through the community, last Wednesday.

One home, occupied by the De Clou family, was left entirely roofless, forcing the occupants to seek shelter with relatives in the community.

According to Switdzer De Clou, a pensioner, he has lived in the house for the past 40 years.

It was the second time the family has been hit by a storm, but Wednesday’s was most devastating.

On Saturday residents most affected by the storm, and whose homes suffered varying degrees of damage, received mattresses, food supplies and cleaning agents at the Regional Democratic Council office.

Regional Chairman Renis Morian said after he was notified of the incident he immediately visited the area, and assessed the damage that was left in the wake of the storm.

He said that the first step taken by the Council was to call the Civil Defence Commission, since there was a lack of councillors with training in disaster risk management.

“While you here suffered the worse, there are others who would have suffered (damage) and we will also have to get to them,” Morian said when he addressed the affected residents.

“Each house, each family has different needs and based on what was recommended that is what we will do here this morning.”

Morian told the residents that Minister of State Joseph Harmon was expected to visit yesterday and speak with them in order to properly assess the situation and determine “follow up” work.

The Regional Chairman commended the residents for the community spirit they exhibited in assisting each other.

Councillor Charles Sampson expressed satisfaction with the regions response.

“I hope that the little that is being offered here today wont be the end, but it is hoped that it would help to alleviate the stress or distress.

“When these things happen then is when you see who is involved. The Regional Chairman, I dont usually call him the chairman- I call him the Governor- he is the Governor of Region ten, and if he was out of the area, he would have had to come back to deal with this- that is how we do things here at the Region(Regional office).”

Almost two dozen persons received donations.

Some of the items that were presented and dispatched to the affected homes included mattresses, food supplies and cleaning agents.

Dorette Pepper of Lot 483 Oronoque Drive thanked the Region for the assistance.

I was at work when this thing occurred. I was called by my neighbor and when I went home I saw zinc sheets in the yard and then I left and went up the road to another neighbor and his (situation) was even worse than mine.

“I would like to say thanks to the Civil Defence Commission, the Region and everyone one who came to our assistance so quickly. When these things happen, whenever you are in a situation then is when you see how much your Regional representatives care about you.”

Pepper said that this is the second time that her roof had been damaged by a storm, but that it is the first time that she has received any kind of assistance.