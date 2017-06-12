Latest update June 12th, 2017 12:32 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nine roads across Linden due for rehabilitation

Jun 12, 2017 News 0

– Region Ten Chairman

Nine roads across Linden are due for rehabilitation, while other infrastructural work, including drainage repairs is to commence soon.
Some of the roads include Wallaba Street in Christianburg, Boulevard Road in Amelia’s Ward, Second Cross Street in Half Mile, Wismar, Cross Street industrial area, Dageerad Avenue, Upper
Green Heart Street and upper Republic Avenue in
Central Mackenzie, and Farm to Market Road at West Watooka and One Mile Access Road.
The Fairs Rust to Richmond Hill road and another leading to the Renaissance Hall in Amelia’s Ward have been completed.
Work on Clemfield Road, which is being executed by
the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is about to begin, while approval is presently being awaited for repairs to commence on Casaurina Drive, according to Regional Chairman Renis Morian.
Morian said that contracts for repairs to all the roads that fall under the Regional Democratic Council have been awarded, or are presently being evaluated, while a number of other roads are to be repaired by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.
Other infrastructural developmental works include construction of concrete drains at Manni and Wismar Street in Central Mackenzie, and the desilting of Silverballi Creek, which runs parallel to the Public Library.
Morian added that maintenance work to various institutions is also expected to begin shortly. He also shared that plans for the construction of a primary and nursery school at Bamia, are presently at the level of the National Tender Board.
FLOOD MITIGATION
Meanwhile, in efforts to mitigate flooding in areas susceptible to this problem, a mini excavator has been deployed to the Coomacka Mines area, while another has been sent to West Watooka.
Alluding to the situation at Coomacka, where a huge mound of sand has silted the Demerara River, Morian said that the desilting of this area presents a huge challenge.

More in this category

http://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/images/2017/06/hits-4.gif

Sports

RAN 15s Competition…Another day of gloom for T&T ruggers as Guyana win 24-17

RAN 15s Competition…Another day of gloom for T&T ruggers...

Jun 11, 2017

-Green Machine move on to play Mexico By Rawle Welch It was another day of gloom for Trinidad and Tobago national ruggers against Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ who condemned them to another defeat...
Read More
Ostapenko roars back to upset Halep in French Open final

Ostapenko roars back to upset Halep in French...

Jun 11, 2017

Independence Draughts competition set for next Saturday

Independence Draughts competition set for next...

Jun 11, 2017

Alysa Xavier – star hockey player with eyes on the prize

Alysa Xavier – star hockey player with eyes on...

Jun 11, 2017

Rising Sun Turf Club to host meet on June 25

Rising Sun Turf Club to host meet on June 25

Jun 11, 2017

No play on second day

No play on second day

Jun 11, 2017

Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton tournament 2017…Competitive play highlights first day action

Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton...

Jun 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]