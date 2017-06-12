Nine roads across Linden due for rehabilitation

– Region Ten Chairman

Nine roads across Linden are due for rehabilitation, while other infrastructural work, including drainage repairs is to commence soon.

Some of the roads include Wallaba Street in Christianburg, Boulevard Road in Amelia’s Ward, Second Cross Street in Half Mile, Wismar, Cross Street industrial area, Dageerad Avenue, Upper

Green Heart Street and upper Republic Avenue in

Central Mackenzie, and Farm to Market Road at West Watooka and One Mile Access Road.

The Fairs Rust to Richmond Hill road and another leading to the Renaissance Hall in Amelia’s Ward have been completed.

Work on Clemfield Road, which is being executed by

the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is about to begin, while approval is presently being awaited for repairs to commence on Casaurina Drive, according to Regional Chairman Renis Morian.

Morian said that contracts for repairs to all the roads that fall under the Regional Democratic Council have been awarded, or are presently being evaluated, while a number of other roads are to be repaired by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Other infrastructural developmental works include construction of concrete drains at Manni and Wismar Street in Central Mackenzie, and the desilting of Silverballi Creek, which runs parallel to the Public Library.

Morian added that maintenance work to various institutions is also expected to begin shortly. He also shared that plans for the construction of a primary and nursery school at Bamia, are presently at the level of the National Tender Board.

FLOOD MITIGATION

Meanwhile, in efforts to mitigate flooding in areas susceptible to this problem, a mini excavator has been deployed to the Coomacka Mines area, while another has been sent to West Watooka.

Alluding to the situation at Coomacka, where a huge mound of sand has silted the Demerara River, Morian said that the desilting of this area presents a huge challenge.