Mystery fire leaves four homeless

A family of four is now contemplating their next move after a fire of unknown origin destroyed their Lot 1515 Princes Street, Georgetown, home at around 14.15 hrs yesterday.

The house was occupied by Sandra Christie, who ran a hairdressing salon, her two children and her sister.

Mrs. Christie said that she was in the lower flat of the building, which houses her salon when the fire started.

The woman said that she was conversing with a customer when she saw smoke emanating from the kitchen which is located in the same lower flat. She said that she entered the kitchen, and she saw an area near the door was on fire.

“After I saw the fire I ran to the front, picked up my daughter and ran out the house.” The woman further lamented that she is unaware of what could have caused the fire, since everything in the upper flat of the building was unplugged and no one was in the kitchen.

“I honestly dont know what caused the fire because I aint cook for the day. All I could say is that when I ran to the kitchen I saw the fire at the door.”

“Millions of dollars worth in appliances went up in flames. I did not get to save anything. All I could do was stand outside and watch as the fire fighters tried their best to contain the blaze. At this point in time I dont even know where myself and children will be sleeping but I know we will survive.”

According to information received, the building is owned by their aunt who resides in America and they only finished paying off the mortgage on the house last month.

However, some neighbours are telling a different version of what transpired. According to one resident who was at the scene, the fire was started at the upper flat of the building, where someone was cooking.

Neighbours attempted to douse the flames, and fire-fighters arrived shortly after. They managed to save part of the upper flat, while the neighbouring wooden building to the east and west were scorched and suffered water damage.