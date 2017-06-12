Mother seek answers about missing son

The mother of 24-year-old Mark Bobb is seeking the publics help to locate her missing son.

The woman, Diane Walters, stated that her son was living at Soesdyke with his father and other siblings. She claimed that he was employed by a man named Orin, selling pork at the junction of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

According to the mother, about a month ago, her other sons informed her that Bobb and his boss went to Berbice to sell pork. Since then, he has not been seen or heard of.

The woman said that after a week of unsuccessfully trying to contact her son via phone, she went to the junction of Soesdyke where she made contact with Orin.

Walters lamented that when she enquired from Orin about her sons whereabouts, his response was that he does not know where her son is and he never travelled to Berbice with him, since Bobb was not working with him.

The woman said that she and her family are worried because a day would not go by without her son contacting her or his siblings.

The mother said that she has been receiving calls and text messages from persons about an unidentified body that was found in Berbice around the same time that her son went missing.

“I am in desperate need of answers. I need to know if my son is alive or dead. My entire family is concerned. Some of the descriptions that people are giving me, kind of fits my son because they say that the unidentified body that was discovered had plaits and my son has plaits.

“I pray and ask God every night for my son to return home safely. He is a good child, a very mannerly child who is always willing to help others.”

The woman is asking the public to contact her on telephone numbers 678-9675 or 686-6696 or the nearest police station.