Linden to Lethem road virtually impassable

– as heavy rains batter Guyana

The 282 mile-long Linden to Lethem road is deteriorating rapidly and recent heavy rains have made it virtually impassable, with some vehicles being stuck for hours.

With the commencement of the rainy season coupled with bridges that are in a deplorable state, traversing that trail is becoming treacherous.

According to a businessman that uses that stretch of road, the situation has been getting progressively worse, with the constant rainfall over a week ago. The frustrated man said that this situation continues to ‘rear its ugly head’ whenever the rainy season arrives.

Apart from flying in by plane, the road is the only route by which connection is made with Lethem. According to the businessman, the incessant rainfall sometimes renders the road impassable, since some areas will periodically become flooded.

Photographs sent to Kaieteur News showed huge, flooded craters on the road, a vehicle on a bridge that had collapsed, and stranded passengers.

The Lethem resident remarked that while the rainfall is out of government’s control, neglect of bridges and the lack of regulations on 18-wheel logging trucks that traverse the road are issues that the state has failed to address.

The man said because the bridges were poorly maintained even before the APNU+AFC government came into office; the heavy rainfall sometimes washed away some structures. Further he added others are at risk of collapsing under the weight of heavy vehicles as was the case three days ago.

The businessman related that recently one of the bridges collapsed under the weight of a truck transporting goods to Lethem, stranding passengers on either side of the bridge for more than 15 hours as the vehicle was offloaded. They then were forced to temporarily repair the bridge with logs from the nearby forest.

The resident said that during the recent Rodeo celebrations in Lethem, several government officials came through the trail so they are aware of its state.

He pointed out that this is the road that can be used for the delivery of fuel and food supplies critical to the town’s development.

On this issue, some have pointed out that many of those who complain about the state of the Lethem and other roads fail to contribute taxes to the nation’s coffers.

According to the man it is only a matter of time before the road becomes impassable.

Additionally, the businessman said that the 18-wheel logging trucks are seriously damaging the road and they should not be allowed to use the road when it rains as is currently the case.

He said drivers are finding it ‘very tricky’ to navigate the road in some areas.

“Driving on the trail is like walking on fire”.

Recently, government officials announced that the first phase of the Linden-Lethem Road Project is expected to commence, in a collaborative project with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the UK Government.

That phase of the project covers approximately 122.5km of road from Linden, and the construction of a bridge across the Essequibo River at Kurupukari River. This phase is being funded by the United Kingdom Government through its UK Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF) programme. It is currently in the design stage.

The components for this capital project include the upgrade of approximately 122.5 km of road between Linden and Mabura Hill (including drainage) and construction of a new single or dual lane fixed bridge across the Essequibo River at the Kurupukari ferry crossing(approximately 600m long).

While the proposed road upgrade applies only to one section of the Linden-Lethem road, the capital works on the remaining 331.5km of the laterite road will be undertaken through funding from other sources.

The remaining capital works would fall under additional phases and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has already engaged the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on possible funding for the stretch of road between Mabura Hill and Lethem.