Linden got a man bigger than Soulja Bai

Jagdeo that scamp, lef nuff people following ee attitude. Some deh before de court fuh tekking things wha ain’t belong to dem; another set avoiding taxes, including ee best friend. Godfree, de new kid at GRA seh suh.

De things he had de gyal Shoba doing at de shitty counshle de new ones at de counshle doing de same thing if not wuss.

Is nuff people following in ee footsteps. Under him all ee officials, including in de regions, use to behave like if dem was a god. Dem do all kind of wicked things and get away it. Plenty of dem thief wholesale and none of dem ever see a police station much less de court step.

Now dem got a few in this new coalition govt who think dem can behave like Jagdeo.

Dem boys never forget how Jagdeo remove Paul Slowe because he refuse to give back Jagdeo friend a gun that de man use to threaten people and put him in an office in Eve Leary wid a desk and fan.

Slowe never get de promotion and he retire. Jagdeo also do Ramnarine and Merai de same thing. Ramnarine talk how he had to beg fuh food during de election because Rohee collect de money and did not pass it on to de ranks.

He put Ramnarine behind a desk in a dark room without a fan fuh six months.

Nuff other things dem did throughout de Ministries and law enforcement agencies that had big men and women who was scared. That fear still lingers in de police force.

De Linden chairman calling de shots. He bigger than de top cop. He even bigger than Soulja Bai and Rum Jattan.

One time de police lock up a man and he order dem to loose de man. A woman thief a phone in a church and when de police go fuh she in de church he chase dem out.

Then he carry de lady after de church service to de commander and buck up de man. Minutes later, ranks seh dem see he and de lady walking out wid de phone in de lady hand, smiling.

Dem boys seh de commander frighten he got to go and sit down in a dark office without a fan. This chairman cause de force to remove a commander before.

De other day de police respond to a noise nuisance call because of a dance. This chairman tek de Dee Jay mike and order de police to get out de dance or he gun done dem dance. That is a bad man.

Talk half and wait to see if this man gun give Soulja Bai orders.