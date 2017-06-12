Guyana’s oldest triplets turn 67

Guyana oldest triplets have marked their 67th birth Anniversary.

Elisabeth, George and Mary Ellis celebrated their birthday last Thursday. The siblings, who were born on June 8, 1950, in the Cinderella County, Essequibo, marked the occasion with other family members and close friends. They are said to be the oldest known living triplets in Guyana.

The trio was born at the Suddie Hospital in Essequibo but their mother died thirteen days after their birth. Elisabeth, the oldest of the trio said: “Our aunt took us in and we grew up together. She nurtured us until we were old enough. It was not easy, but we made it through and we are thankful.”

As in the cases of most multiple births, the siblings also seem to have a psychic bond.

“If one of us sick or the other has a problem, we can sense it. I would get the symptoms if my sister is sick and vice versa,” Mary added.

The triplets also share the same passion for music and dancing.

Elisabeth and her sister, Mary, visited this newspaper’s Saffon Street Head Office, on Thursday but their brother did not accompany them. Mary shared that he is somewhat introverted.

“George doesn’t like the fuss, he doesn’t even like to take photos, “she says.

Almost every year Kaieteur News features the triplets who share bits of their life and upbringing. The sister would reflect “growing up in Essequibo, we had our aunt and her granddaughter Veronica, who would take us to school and ensure we were alright and as triplets we always had each other’s company. We play and fight like all children do but George as the only boy between us was kind of miserable, but in a good way, and he was always helpful.”

While they said growing up in the countryside was good for them, they all eventually moved to the city after they got married.

Mary married a fireman and had one child, who died several years ago. Her sister, however, has five children; 21 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Their brother, George, has nine children and quite a few grandchildren of his own.

The women both worked to support their families. Mary said that she served in the Guyana National Service before working as a barmaid, while Elisabeth was employed as a caretaker for a number of years.

Their brother worked at a timber company for many years before he retired. He currently rears livestock at his home in Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.

Mary currently resides at Charlotte Street, Georgetown while her sister has her residence at Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara. Despite the distance between them, the sisters said that, they would find time to visit each other regularly.