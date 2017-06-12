Latest update June 12th, 2017 12:55 AM

Golden Jaguar Sheldon Holder inspires Cale opening win in TT Pro League

Jun 12, 2017 Sports 0

Guyana Golden Jaguars striker Sheldon Holder scored the winning goal to give his Trinidad and Tobago Club, COURTS Morvant Caledonia a 2-1 win over Club Sando in the TT Pro League on Friday night.

Sheldon Holder (#10) during a training session.

The victory marked a triumphant return for former Golden Jaguars Coach Jamaal Shabazz to coaching in the TT Pro League after a four year absence. Holder’s 60th minute power shot rocketed into the net after receiving a pass from another Guyanese, former GFC forward, Kelsey Benjamin.
Earlier, Caledonia had to come from behind after Keron Cornwall gave Club Sando a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute of the match. Caledonia equalised in the 26th minute with a goal from midfielder Kerry Daniel.
Both Kelsey Benjamin and Holder started up front in a Caledonia team that included former Slingerz FC Brazilian wingback Murillo Barbosa. Speaking to Kaieteur Sport after the game was an elated Holder.
“It’s a great way to start and a signal of my intentions for the season. Last year I was injured and could not have given my best. Now I am back on the pitch, working hard and enjoying playing under the Gaffer – Jamaal Shabazz – again.
“He has given me a more senior role and I have accepted the responsibility because we have a very young team,” added Holder.
Another Guyanese, Vurlon Mills started for San Juan Jabloteh in their 0- 0 draw against defending champions Central FC.

