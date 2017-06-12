Golden Jaguar Sheldon Holder inspires Cale opening win in TT Pro League

Guyana Golden Jaguars striker Sheldon Holder scored the winning goal to give his Trinidad and Tobago Club, COURTS Morvant Caledonia a 2-1 win over Club Sando in the TT Pro League on Friday night.

The victory marked a triumphant return for former Golden Jaguars Coach Jamaal Shabazz to coaching in the TT Pro League after a four year absence. Holder’s 60th minute power shot rocketed into the net after receiving a pass from another Guyanese, former GFC forward, Kelsey Benjamin.

Earlier, Caledonia had to come from behind after Keron Cornwall gave Club Sando a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute of the match. Caledonia equalised in the 26th minute with a goal from midfielder Kerry Daniel.

Both Kelsey Benjamin and Holder started up front in a Caledonia team that included former Slingerz FC Brazilian wingback Murillo Barbosa. Speaking to Kaieteur Sport after the game was an elated Holder.

“It’s a great way to start and a signal of my intentions for the season. Last year I was injured and could not have given my best. Now I am back on the pitch, working hard and enjoying playing under the Gaffer – Jamaal Shabazz – again.

“He has given me a more senior role and I have accepted the responsibility because we have a very young team,” added Holder.

Another Guyanese, Vurlon Mills started for San Juan Jabloteh in their 0- 0 draw against defending champions Central FC.