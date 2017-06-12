Fyrish Primary are Sueria Manufacturing Windball Cricket champs

FYRISH Primary defeated Albion Back Primary by five runs in the final of the Sueria Manufacturing Inc. Inter Primary School Windball Cricket Competition, organized by the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club.

Played last Thursday at the Albion Community Centre Ground, Fyrish Primary won the toss and elected to bat and rattled up 69 for 5 off their allotted 8 overs with Asafa Poyer hitting 36 and Hemendra Deonarine chipped in with 17. Albion Back Primary in reply, responded with 65 for 4 from 8 overs with Chrisendat Sarju hitting 29 and Shaeed Persaud 20.

The competition was played on round robin basis with the five Primary Schools within the Lower Corentyne area in that of Gibraltar, Fyrish, Cropper, Albion Back and Belvedere participating.

This competition over years is being used as part of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club’s effort to attract young cricketers to the Club. Top Albion cricketers such as Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesk Motie, Johnathan Foo and Kandasammy Surujnarine among others have graduated from this competition.

Earlier in the day, Fyrish Primary played unbeaten with four wins in the competition to secure their place in the final and Albion Back defeated Gibralter Primary by 4 wickets on their way to the final.

In the other matches played, there were also two wins for Belvedere Primary and one win for Cropper Primary, while Gibraltar Primary was the only team that failed to secure a win in the competition.

At the presentation ceremony which followed, Lloyd Kanden – President of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club commended the five Primary Schools for their participation and extended special congratulations to Fyrish Primary for winning the competition and more so, for the first time.

He also expressed gratitude to the Managing Director of Sueria Manufacturing Inc. Mr. Frank Sanichara, a former Albion cricketer, for coming on board to partner with the club in this important competition.

Also speaking at the presentation ceremony were Community Development Officer of Albion/Port Mourant Estate – Mr. Orvin Mangru and Sales Representative of Sueria Manufacturing Inc. – Mr. James Cambell.

Mangru encouraged the youngsters present to join the historic Albion Community Centre Cricket Club which he claimed is among the best cricket clubs in Guyana and the Caribbean as a whole. He also urged them to focus on their education.

Campbell thanked the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club for organizing the competition and disclosed that his company is very much delighted to be part of the competition and more so, to get the involvement of youths. He also commended the five Primary Schools for their participation and he congratulated Fyrish Primary for winning the final and playing unbeaten.

The winning team received a beautiful trophy and cash incentive, while the runner-up team also received a trophy and cash incentive.

Asafa Poyer received a trophy for being the man-of-the-match in the final for scoring 36 runs and capturing 1 wicket for 10 runs from his allotted two overs for Fyrish Primary.

Damion Cecil of Belvedere Primary carted off the batsman of the competition with 155 runs from 4 games. Quinston Glasgow of Fyrish Primary was the best bowler of the competition with 6 wickets and his team mate Javes Glasgow was judged the most valuable player of the competition with 55 runs and 6 wickets.