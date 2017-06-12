Finalist in Miss Guyana Pageant hosts health promotion fair

Vena Mookram, a finalist in the upcoming Miss Guyana 2017 Pageant, hosted a health fair yesterday in collaboration with members of M&M Snackette, Habour Bridge.

The eighteen-year-old is representing Region Four and her Beauty with a Purpose project is promoting physical fitness and nutrition to prevent chronic disease.

According to Mookram, “I choose to undertake this project because I believe that in Guyana we do not know the importance of being physically active and the importance of eating healthy. My aim is to let as many persons as I can, be aware of the importance of eating healthy and exercising.”

The finalist stated that she was amazed with the turn out and that she was able to interact with people, which helped boost her confidence.

Mookram also said that she is appreciative of everyone who came out and supported her. The beauty contestant also extended gratitude to the business community that teamed up with her to promote their products and services.

Mookram noted that persons more informed that being in good health not only entails eating healthy foods but exercising.

A representative from the Ministry of Health, Nurse Dundas who is attached to the National Blood Transfusion Service, stated that they were invited to set up a booth where they were able to meet and interact with the public. “Persons were able to come and donate blood right at the fair which is very great.”

Dundas explained that donating blood is a simple process and urged persons to give blood to help save lives.

The host of the health fair, Affeeze Khan, who is the Marketing Consultant of the National Milling Company (Namilco) applauded the persons who came out despite the downpour of rain.

Those who attended, benefited from free blood pressure testing, free medical examination such as breast examination and much more.