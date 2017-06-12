Latest update June 12th, 2017 12:32 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Finalist in Miss Guyana Pageant hosts health promotion fair

Jun 12, 2017 News 0

 

Vena Mookram, a finalist in the upcoming Miss Guyana 2017 Pageant, hosted a health fair yesterday in collaboration with members of M&M Snackette, Habour Bridge.
The eighteen-year-old is representing Region Four and her Beauty with a Purpose project is promoting physical fitness and nutrition to prevent chronic disease.
According to Mookram, “I choose to undertake this project because I believe that in Guyana we do not know the importance of being physically active and the importance of eating healthy. My aim is to let as many persons as I can, be aware of the importance of eating healthy and exercising.”
The finalist stated that she was amazed with the turn out and that she was able to interact with people, which helped boost her confidence.

Vena Mookram standing alongside Affeeze Khan marketing consultant of Namilco

Mookram also said that she is appreciative of everyone who came out and supported her. The beauty contestant also extended gratitude to the business community that teamed up with her to promote their products and services.
Mookram noted that persons more informed that being in good health not only entails eating healthy foods but exercising.
A representative from the Ministry of Health, Nurse Dundas who is attached to the National Blood Transfusion Service, stated that they were invited to set up a booth where they were able to meet and interact with the public. “Persons were able to come and donate blood right at the fair which is very great.”
Dundas explained that donating blood is a simple process and urged persons to give blood to help save lives.
The host of the health fair, Affeeze Khan, who is the Marketing Consultant of the National Milling Company (Namilco) applauded the persons who came out despite the downpour of rain.
Those who attended, benefited from free blood pressure testing, free medical examination such as breast examination and much more.

More in this category

http://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/images/2017/06/hits-4.gif

Sports

RAN 15s Competition…Another day of gloom for T&T ruggers as Guyana win 24-17

RAN 15s Competition…Another day of gloom for T&T ruggers...

Jun 11, 2017

-Green Machine move on to play Mexico By Rawle Welch It was another day of gloom for Trinidad and Tobago national ruggers against Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ who condemned them to another defeat...
Read More
Ostapenko roars back to upset Halep in French Open final

Ostapenko roars back to upset Halep in French...

Jun 11, 2017

Independence Draughts competition set for next Saturday

Independence Draughts competition set for next...

Jun 11, 2017

Alysa Xavier – star hockey player with eyes on the prize

Alysa Xavier – star hockey player with eyes on...

Jun 11, 2017

Rising Sun Turf Club to host meet on June 25

Rising Sun Turf Club to host meet on June 25

Jun 11, 2017

No play on second day

No play on second day

Jun 11, 2017

Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton tournament 2017…Competitive play highlights first day action

Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton...

Jun 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]