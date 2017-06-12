Digicel Nationwide Schools Football Championship…Essequibo Islands and Parika Salem kickoff at Leonora

Latest update June 12th, 2017 12:55 AM
The 7th Edition of the Digicel Nationwide Schools Football Championship will kick off today with a solitary game at the Leonora Track & Field Centre, West Demerara.
In the opening fixture of this year’s event, Essequibo Islands Secondary will travel to take on Parika Salem Secondary in what is anticipated to be a keen and exciting matchup commencing from 14:30hrs.
Play in the championship resumes tomorrow with another match at the same venue featuring Leonora Technical versus Professional Learning Institute from 15:30hrs.
On June 14, Mahaicony Secondary tackle Belladrum Secondary at the Belladrum ground in West Berbice from 15:30hrs, while Vreed-en-Hoop and Patentia square off at L’Aventure ground from 15:30hrs.
Over at Burnham Park in New Amsterdam, Berbice, Berbice High School collide with Berbice Educational Institute at 15:30hrs.
Play continues throughout the week at various venues.
One million dollars will go to the winning school for a project of their choice, while second through fourth will pocket $700 000, $400 000 and $350 000 respectively.
The winners of each zone will receive $100 000 to go towards a school project.
Over 150 schools are participating in this year championship.
