Digicel Nationwide Schools Football Championship…Essequibo Islands and Parika Salem kickoff at Leonora

The 7th Edition of the Digicel Nationwide Schools Football Championship will kick off today with a solitary game at the Leonora Track & Field Centre, West Demerara.

In the opening fixture of this year’s event, Essequibo Islands Secondary will travel to take on Parika Salem Secondary in what is anticipated to be a keen and exciting matchup commencing from 14:30hrs.

Play in the championship resumes tomorrow with another match at the same venue featuring Leonora Technical versus Professional Learning Institute from 15:30hrs.

On June 14, Mahaicony Secondary tackle Belladrum Secondary at the Belladrum ground in West Berbice from 15:30hrs, while Vreed-en-Hoop and Patentia square off at L’Aventure ground from 15:30hrs.

Over at Burnham Park in New Amsterdam, Berbice, Berbice High School collide with Berbice Educational Institute at 15:30hrs.

Play continues throughout the week at various venues.

One million dollars will go to the winning school for a project of their choice, while second through fourth will pocket $700 000, $400 000 and $350 000 respectively.

The winners of each zone will receive $100 000 to go towards a school project.

Over 150 schools are participating in this year championship.