Despite investigation…Neighbour continues to flood policewoman’s home

A policewoman is frustrated that she is still being harassed by a neighbor who allegedly floods her home at least once a week.

Only last week, relatives of the policewoman visited this newspaper in an effort to help her get justice since none is forthcoming from her colleagues at the station.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman and her neighbour share a range house at West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme.

There is a hole between the middle wall, which her neighbour would allegedly push a pipe through and flood her premises when she is not at home.

Additionally, an engineer from the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) visited her last week and informed her that the man was indeed flooding her home on purpose.

Her neighbour was given one week by the water company to rectify the problem, but he has failed to remedy the situation.

Meanwhile, the rank, a corporal, says she has been enduring harassment for years from her neighbour, and has failed to have the matter resolved despite filing several complaints at various police stations. She alleged that for years, the man has been deliberately causing her home to be flooded by breaking a pipeline that runs from his home to hers.

He allegedly also damaged her fence, septic tank and, because of his connections at a telephone company, even caused her landline phone to be disconnected for four months, despite her not having an outstandiing balance on it.

Once, when she painted her fence, the neighbour allegedly cleaned his vehicle with a pressure washer near the fence. In doing so, he also washed off most of the still-drying paint and caused dirt to stick onto whatever paint was left on the fence.

The policewoman said that some of her junior colleagues were willing to assist her and based on the statements taken and investigations done, they informed her that her neighbour would be charged for damaging her property.

But this never happened because, as with previous incidents, her neighbour usually contacted a particular lawyer, who would allegedly then contact a senior police rank.

Following that, the mother of one would be informed by her colleagues that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to lay charges.

Through the grapevine, she would be told that it was the senior officer who summoned the junior ranks and instructed them not to go forward with charges. She alleged that this has happened repeatedly.

This is a single working mother who does all she can to beautify her home and make it comfortable enough for herself and child.

“I work very hard and every time I do something in my home, he destroys it. I dug a drain so the water can run out and my place wouldn’t be flooded but he paid some carpenters to do some work in his yard and they blocked up my drain. They broke my fence and all my pipe lines,” the policewoman tearfully said.

“It is overbearing. It’s affecting me a great deal with my work. He has contacts, including engineers that he calls. I am suffering tremendously with losses in this house. I cannot take it any longer.”

The woman is pleading with her senior colleagues to intervene and help her get justice.