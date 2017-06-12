Cops nab suspect in Omai Landing killing

Latest update June 12th, 2017 12:55 AM
Police have detained a suspect in the murder of gold miner Carlos Wong, who was slain last Friday during a row between two men over a water pump.
A senior police official reported that the suspect was arrested on the East Bank of Demerara. He is to be placed on an identification parade today. Police are still trying to locate his alleged accomplice.
Carlos Wong, 46, a miner of Half Mile Wismar, Linden, succumbed after he was chopped on the right hand at Omai Landing, Essequibo River.
Wong and two men had a misunderstanding over a water pump, when one of the men, armed with a cutlass, chopped the miner on his right hand, resulting in his eventual demise.
Police statistics indicate that there have been at least 21 disorderly murders for the year.
