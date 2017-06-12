Body fished out of Demerara River

The police are yet to determine the identity of a body that was fished out of the Demerara River in the vicinity of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Saturday.

The body was pulled from the water around 22:00hrs by the Marine Police. It was then taken to the Lyken Police Station.

The body was first spotted in the Stabroek block and then drifted up the East Bank, close to the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).

Because of the condition of the corpse, police were unable ascertain whether foul play was involved.

Kaieteur News understands that the remains are that of a man between ages 30 to 40. No other information was available yesterday.

A postmortem is likely to be performed on the remains today.