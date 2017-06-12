2nd LBFCC / Albert Rose Memorial Cycle Race…Walter Grant-Stuart reigns supreme

Barret, Dey, Ramsuchit, McKay and Jackson also win

By Franklin Wilson

Differently Able cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart has once again proven that he is just as good and in this instance, adequately better than his opposition when he pedaled to victory in the 2nd Albert Rose Memorial Cycle Race contested yesterday in Linden and the Linden Soesdyke Highway (LSH).

Grant-Stuart, who has whipped the very best of Guyana’s cyclists in the past, achieved the feat once again and in doing so became the first rider to win a road race that was actually concluded on a hill top, Bamia, LSH.

While the distance of the race was just over 50-miles in total, the race route provided some challenges for all the riders as it had a number of hills that they had to climb during the course of the event.

While for some it would have been quite a challenge, for Grant-Stuart it was a normal day as he trains on this course every week, riding from Timehri to Linden and back. His dominance of the event was evident from the start of the second lap when he and Briton John were able to get away from the pack.

The experience and steely nature of Grant-Stuart saw him dropping John, still a junior rider, as he was all alone for almost the entire third lap in pedaling to a memorable win in 2 Hours 22 Minutes 13 Seconds.

The chasing pack almost caught him at the end but he had done enough to leave them in his wake in chalking up the win ahead of the national championships which commences this weekend.

Following Grant-Stuart to the line were Andre Green, Paul De Nobrega, Curtis Dey, Jamal John and Mario King to close out the top six.

Dey was the first junior to cross the line ahead of Christopher Cornelius and Briton John. Competing on a hilling terrain for the first time was 13-year-old Jonathan Ramsuchit who ended up winning the juvenile category from Jomar Holigar and Esau Lowdin.

Ramsuchit’s energy and excitement also saw him taking the first of 10 sprint prizes with Grant-Start claiming six. Hazina Barret was the female winner with Abigail Jeffrey second.

Warren ‘Forty’ Mc Kay won the Under-45 veteran category with Junior Niles and Everal Mundy second and third, respectively. The Over-45 class was won by Ian “Deaf Boy” Jackson who was better than Andy Spencer and Oliver Young, in that order.

Yesterday’s race which saw the Rose Family, the sponsors, coming out in their numbers for the event which pedaled off just outside the GTT at David Rose Street, proceeded to Moblissa Hill on the Linden Soesdyke Highway before finishing at Bamia Hill on the return.

Whilst the senior, juniors and veterans Under-45 battled for three laps, the ladies, juveniles and Over-45’s did so for one lap.

Ms. Tunita Rose, daughter of the Late Albert Rose, expressed sincere gratitude to the competitors for coming out to make the event a resounding success. Speaking just before the presentation, a happy Ms. Rose thanked everyone on behalf of the family, noting that her father, a former fierce national cyclist, would have been pleased with the level of support from all rendered.

Ms. Rose informed that her father was the founder and President of the Hurricane Cycle and Athletic Club which was established in 1988.

“Here we have a few pictures of his football club which is now known to all as Topp XX football club. Albert Rose was a man who always had a passion for sports and he can only be remembered by this yearly event. So to all participants of today’s race, we applaud for your efforts and skills, to all officials, Guyana Police Force, medical team and club members, we thank you.”