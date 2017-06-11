UMAMI penetrates Dominican market

Latest update June 11th, 2017 12:35 AM
Local manufacturing company, UMAMI Inc. has been able to successfully penetrate the Dominican market. This is according to its CEO and chemist, Chris Persaud.
Persaud explained to Kaieteur News that the UMAMI family is a firm believer in taking the Guyana brand and flavour beyond these shores, as well as adapting to the technology which would support this cause.
The chemist shared, “We are elated to disclose that we just recently upgraded our facilities to full automation. In this way, we were able to deliver the order to the Dominican market within one week.”
The CEO added, “The order was for a mixed container, majority being 600 cartons of our famous Umami hot sauce, red hot pepper sauce and the scoville pepper sauce. This works out to an estimated three tons of hot peppers purchased from local farmers to satisfy the order.”
Persaud said that he is pleased with the opportunity and looks forward to continuing his works along this line.
UMAMI Inc. was established in 2013. The products manufactured include a range of value added sauces and condiments with the highest possible quality attributes.
The range includes traditional products such as pepper sauces, seasonings, Chinese sauce and also the unorthodox products such as tomato ketchup, mustard, soy sauce, teriyaki sauce etc.
Jun 11, 2017-Green Machine move on to play Mexico By Rawle Welch It was another day of gloom for Trinidad and Tobago national ruggers against Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ who condemned them to another defeat...
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
On September 1, 2015, which would be three months after the APNU+AFC entity came into power, I published a column with... more
Gold mining is hazardous to the environment. Gold mining is, however, not going to be outlawed because of its environmental... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]