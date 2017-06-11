Latest update June 11th, 2017 12:35 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UMAMI penetrates Dominican market

Jun 11, 2017 News 0

Local manufacturing company, UMAMI Inc. has been able to successfully penetrate the Dominican market. This is according to its CEO and chemist, Chris Persaud.

A portion of the Umami shipment all set and ready for Dominica

Persaud explained to Kaieteur News that the UMAMI family is a firm believer in taking the Guyana brand and flavour beyond these shores, as well as adapting to the technology which would support this cause.
The chemist shared, “We are elated to disclose that we just recently upgraded our facilities to full automation. In this way, we were able to deliver the order to the Dominican market within one week.”
The CEO added, “The order was for a mixed container, majority being 600 cartons of our famous Umami hot sauce, red hot pepper sauce and the scoville pepper sauce. This works out to an estimated three tons of hot peppers purchased from local farmers to satisfy the order.”
Persaud said that he is pleased with the opportunity and looks forward to continuing his works along this line.
UMAMI Inc. was established in 2013. The products manufactured include a range of value added sauces and condiments with the highest possible quality attributes.
The range includes traditional products such as pepper sauces, seasonings, Chinese sauce and also the unorthodox products such as tomato ketchup, mustard, soy sauce, teriyaki sauce etc.

More in this category

http://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/images/2017/06/hits-4.gif

Sports

RAN 15s Competition…Another day of gloom for T&T ruggers as Guyana win 24-17

RAN 15s Competition…Another day of gloom for T&T ruggers...

Jun 11, 2017

-Green Machine move on to play Mexico By Rawle Welch It was another day of gloom for Trinidad and Tobago national ruggers against Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ who condemned them to another defeat...
Read More
Ostapenko roars back to upset Halep in French Open final

Ostapenko roars back to upset Halep in French...

Jun 11, 2017

Independence Draughts competition set for next Saturday

Independence Draughts competition set for next...

Jun 11, 2017

Alysa Xavier – star hockey player with eyes on the prize

Alysa Xavier – star hockey player with eyes on...

Jun 11, 2017

Rising Sun Turf Club to host meet on June 25

Rising Sun Turf Club to host meet on June 25

Jun 11, 2017

No play on second day

No play on second day

Jun 11, 2017

Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton tournament 2017…Competitive play highlights first day action

Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton...

Jun 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]