UMAMI penetrates Dominican market

Local manufacturing company, UMAMI Inc. has been able to successfully penetrate the Dominican market. This is according to its CEO and chemist, Chris Persaud.

Persaud explained to Kaieteur News that the UMAMI family is a firm believer in taking the Guyana brand and flavour beyond these shores, as well as adapting to the technology which would support this cause.

The chemist shared, “We are elated to disclose that we just recently upgraded our facilities to full automation. In this way, we were able to deliver the order to the Dominican market within one week.”

The CEO added, “The order was for a mixed container, majority being 600 cartons of our famous Umami hot sauce, red hot pepper sauce and the scoville pepper sauce. This works out to an estimated three tons of hot peppers purchased from local farmers to satisfy the order.”

Persaud said that he is pleased with the opportunity and looks forward to continuing his works along this line.

UMAMI Inc. was established in 2013. The products manufactured include a range of value added sauces and condiments with the highest possible quality attributes.

The range includes traditional products such as pepper sauces, seasonings, Chinese sauce and also the unorthodox products such as tomato ketchup, mustard, soy sauce, teriyaki sauce etc.