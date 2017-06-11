Latest update June 11th, 2017 12:20 AM

Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton tournament 2017…Competitive play highlights first day action

Jun 11, 2017

The Guyana Badminton Association’s Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton Tournament started on Friday at the National Gymnasium. The tournament started out with the Open Men and Ladies Singles and all

Action in one of the Men’s matches on opening day of the Trophy Stall Badminton tourney.

matched were played off to the Semi-Finals as the players turned in very competitive performances. The GBA has expressed pleasure at seeing several of the senior players who turned out to take part in this event.

Results of the Matches Played off were:

Men Singles First Rounds:

Ronald Chang Yuen defeated Medharishi Ramdhani: 21-12, 21-6

Marlon Chung defeated Akili Haynes: 25-23, 21-13

Gokarn Ramdhani defeated Tyrese Jeffrey: 21-15, 17-21, 21-14

Jonathan Mangra defeated Ravin Singh: 21-11, 21-5

Men Singles Quarter-Finals:

Narayan Ramdhani defeated Nicholas Waldron: 21-12, 21-6

Ronald Chang Yuen defeated Darrell Carpenay: 21-18, 21-16

Marlon Chung defeated Eton Hubbard: 21-11, 21-13

Jonathan Mangra defeated Gokarn Ramdhani: 21-9, 21-10

Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals:

Shivannie Persaud defeated Ayanna Watson: 21-16, 21-17

Ladies Singles Semi-Finals:

Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Venessa Shelto: 21-5, 21-7

Greer Jackson defeated Shivannie Persaud: 21-5, 21-7

Action in the tournament continued yesterday with the Under-11,13 & 15 Boys and Girls Singles, the Open Man & Ladies Singles Semi-Finals, Finals & Consolation rounds will be played off.

