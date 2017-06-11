Rising Sun Turf Club to host meet on June 25

The Rising Sun Turf Club in collaboration with the Guyana Association of Women Police will be hosting a grand one day horserace meet on June 25 at their West Coast Berbice track.

Six races are carded for the day and over three million dollars in cash and trophies will be up for the taking.

Over 45 horses have been registered for the meet with the feature event being the classified G class and lower for a distance of one mile for a top prize of $300,000. The runner up will take home $150,000 and third prize $75,000.

Other events listed are the I class and three-year old Guyana bred, J 1 and lower, K class and lower, L 1 and lower and L 2 and the unclassified. Among the top horses slated to take part are Settling Star, Appling Harvest, Got to go, T and T, Cat Massiah, Bird Man, Chelsea, Red Jet, Red Regent, Something Special, Bridal Stone Corner, Party Time, Puppy Tail, Richie Poo, Seven Dust, Little Star and Unruly.

Owners of horses must play at least $5,000 for each horse at the time of entry and entries will be closed on June 19.

Horses can be entered through Cynthia Kelly 622 5975, Compton Sancho 691 1174, Fazal Habibulla 657 7010 or Niketa Ross 662 4668. Action gets underway at 13:00hrs on race day.