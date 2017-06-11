Latest update June 11th, 2017 12:45 AM

Region Ten Chairman allegedly threatens transfer if ranks disobey him

Jun 11, 2017 News 0

– says he is the boss for Linden

Region Ten Chairman, Renis Morian, has once again found himself in the news but this time for the wrong reasons. Several reports surfaced, recently, of him overstepping his bounds and demanding that ranks at the Mackenzie Police

Region Ten Chairman, Renis Morian

Station follow his order.
If they disobey, Morian allegedly threatened that he will get the entire town of Linden to come out and stage a protest. If this doesn’t work, he will have ranks transferred like he did to the previous Commander, Calvin Brutus, who had allegedly arrested one of his associates.
Kaieteur News understands that the present commander at the police station, Fizal Karimbaksh, follows the chairman’s orders.
There are at least two recent cases where Morian reportedly intervened in matters and in one, he called the commander and threatened protest action.
In one of the cases, police ranks raided a home in Linden and took a man into custody after they found illegal drugs.
Morian reportedly called the commander and instructed that he send the individual back home immediately. The commander then relayed instructions to have the suspect released.
In another incident, a woman from the chairman’s church, in which he is the pastor, was caught with a stolen phone. The police ranks went to the church to arrest and transport the woman to the station.
However, the Chairman reportedly intervened and instructed the ranks to leave, claiming that he would deal with the matter.
This newspaper was told that the Chairman then took the woman to the police station to meet the commander.
Within minutes of meeting with the commander, the two were seen leaving the station—that was the end of the matter.
“The commander like he scared of this man. He (Morian) says he has power in Linden and he is the boss and people got to follow him. Sometimes, we don’t know what cases to investigate and what to leave alone,” a police rank revealed.
He explained that the chairman would brag to police ranks that he got the previous commander transferred with just one phone call and can do it again.
“Imagine, if the commander is scared what do you think happens to junior ranks. It’s like the police stations in Linden are run by the chairman,” the rank said.
He added, “You will see, this article will be published and he (Morian) is going to make the commander say this is not true but all the ranks in the station know what goes on here. The commander is just trying to play it safe until they (Force) move him.”
The rank added that the commander is someone who does not like trouble and as such, he obeys the chairman since he is worried about his position.
Only Friday, this newspaper carried an article in which Morian embarrassed a policeman after the rank went to the Bayrock Ground to shut down the music on the morning of May 26, last.
In a video recording, Morian could be seen collecting the microphone from a DJ, in the presence of the police rank— and telling the cheering crowd, “The police can’t stop the music. It is time the police realize that Linden is run by an administration, in which I am the boss, and not the police.”

