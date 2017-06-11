RAN 15s Competition…Another day of gloom for T&T ruggers as Guyana win 24-17

-Green Machine move on to play Mexico

By Rawle Welch

It was another day of gloom for Trinidad and Tobago national ruggers against

Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ who condemned them to another defeat in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) South Zone 15s Competition yesterday, at the St. Stanislaus College ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The Guyanese ruggers who’ve dominated the Trinidadians in recent years continued their control over their regional counterparts with a masterful performance, winning 24-17 to set up a date with Mexico on July 1 in Mexico.

Winger Avery Corbin was in terrific form bundling over the tryline twice, while flanker Richard Staglon and right lock Ahamad Isaacs added one apiece.

Captain and scrum half Ryan Gonsalves converted twice to complete Guyana’s final score-line.

For the visitors, James Phillips, Karlon Alexander and Samuel Roberts each scored a try, while Johnson Alleyne converted once.

Watched by a fair-sized crowd that included Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Director of Sport Christopher Jones, Patron of the Guyana Rugby Football Union Christopher ‘Kit’ Nascimento, Union President Peter Green among others, the Trinidadians following a relentless opening attack in the Guyanese half eventually were rewarded with a try through James

after nine minutes.

The Trinidadian winger broke several tackles, before hurling himself over the try-line to put them ahead early.

The conversion was missed.

However, urged on by home support the ‘Green Machine’ responded seven minutes later when Staglon bundled over the line following a punishing drive that started in Guyana’s half of the field.

The ensuing conversion was missed to keep the score level.

Buoyed by their response, Guyana controlled the possession and stretched their advantage three minutes later through Corbin, who ended over the backline to terminate another grueling offensive assault. This time the conversion by Gonsalves was good as Guyana took a 12-5 lead that remained that way until the half.

The final period was a replica of the first as the Trinidadians pushed forward with intensity and threatened to score, but the Guyanese defence was unyielding in response and denied the visitors thrust.

Another exhibition of offensive dominance resulted in Guyana’s next set of points when the almost unstoppable Isaacs drove over the try-line in a demonstration of sheer power to make it 17-5 after the conversion was missed.

That try came in the 59th minute of play.

The Trinidadians had to wait until the 73rd minute to respond through Alexander, who ploughed his way through the Guyana wall to score a try which was converted by Alleyne to make it 12-17.

However, Guyana were in no mood to entertain any close challenge and Corbin’s herculean solo effort after receiving a pass from inside Guyana’s half placed the icing on the cake for regional juggernauts Guyana.

He sliced through the Soca ruggers defence, fending off several tackles, before executing a breathtaking leap over the line, leaving a host of defenders in his wake to make it 22-12.

Gonsalves converted to make it 24-12 in the 78th minute, before Roberts’ 84th minute try for T&T came just as the whistle sounded to hand Guyana victory.