No play on second day

Latest update June 11th, 2017 12:25 AM
The second day of the second round Guyana Cricket Board Hand-in-Hand three-day inter county U19 tournament was rained out without a ball being bowled yesterday.
The Demerara and Guyana select U17 game is set for the Everest CC, while Eve Leary is the venue of the Berbice and Essequibo encounter.
Weather permitting play will commence at 9:30hrs today.
Jun 11, 2017-Green Machine move on to play Mexico By Rawle Welch It was another day of gloom for Trinidad and Tobago national ruggers against Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ who condemned them to another defeat...
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
On September 1, 2015, which would be three months after the APNU+AFC entity came into power, I published a column with... more
Gold mining is hazardous to the environment. Gold mining is, however, not going to be outlawed because of its environmental... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]