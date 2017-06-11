No play on second day

The second day of the second round Guyana Cricket Board Hand-in-Hand three-day inter county U19 tournament was rained out without a ball being bowled yesterday.

The Demerara and Guyana select U17 game is set for the Everest CC, while Eve Leary is the venue of the Berbice and Essequibo encounter.

Weather permitting play will commence at 9:30hrs today.