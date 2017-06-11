More ICT Hubs for Berbice

As Guyana forges its way to a vastly developing Information Technology Sector and

to an era where almost everyone at some point will be technologically savvy, the government of the day has made it its priority to ensure this is a reality. As such the county of Berbice is no exception when it comes to soaking up development to such an extent.

During a recent Outreach, upon invitation from the Prime Minister’s Representative, Gobin Harbhajan, the Minister of Public Communications and her team that included the Director of Public Information, Imran Khan; National Data Management Unit Chairman Floyd Levi; and Director Phillip Walcott addressed a gathering of professionals within the region.

Minister Hughes stated that it is the Ministry’s goal to ensure that it is easier for citizens to access online opportunities with the new technology that will be offered.

Using health as an example, she underscored, “We don’t have enough health centres and hospitals throughout Guyana. Someone is in a tragic accident and if the regional health institutions can’t deal with it we try to get them to Georgetown. This and more are the challenges that we face as a country but Technology offers us a solution.

“You can have specialists assisting from wherever you are through the internet. The doctor will be able to see your symptoms and immediately, long before it gets to that critical stage, an intervention could be made.”

She lamented that for such developments to take place better internet access must be provided. “The first thing we did is to establish an E-Governance network, a fiber optic network and so what we have been able to do is connect high schools across the length and breadth of the coast onto this network. This simply means that students can access free internet from the respective schools.”

Minister Hughes also made mention of the new legislation tabled in parliament that will be launched into action in August of this year. This will provide an opportunity for persons desirous of obtaining a licence to provide internet services, besides the main player GTT who is currently the only licensed entity in the country to provide internet access (WiFi).

The Minister highlighted that with the recent additions of Information Communication Technology Hubs implemented in some parts of the country with Region Six benefiting from eight such hubs. It is one step forward in raising the bar of technology.

According to her, “If we start to use the technology we feel that we can start to provide better

services to the citizens of Guyana and in the end develop our country in a far faster way.” She reiterated that it is the commitment of the Ministry to ensure that citizens can enjoy the comforts of having the internet through the use of ICT Hubs all in an effort to make things easier for citizens.

Mr. Floyd Levi, Chairman of the National Data Management Unit, divulged that currently in Berbice the Network runs from New Amsterdam to Skeldon, going into areas such as the East Bank of Berbice and Crabwood Creek.

He noted however that networking in the Black Bush Polder area is non-existent but assured that the unit is working to have that area from No. 51 Police Station to beam signals into Black Bush. Some of the agencies utilizing the Network Coverage Provided in Berbice include the National Insurance Scheme, Guyana Revenue Authority, Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Guyana Police Force, Supreme Court and the Lands Registry.

He further revealed that areas such as Sisters Village on the East Bank Berbice, Lighttown and Plegt Anker are also expected to benefit.

He said, “Access to the internet is not only vital for business but vital to keep the youths in the communities.”

The network will also be extended to Moleson Creek and eventually to Orealla.

Director of Public Information echoing similar sentiments as the Minister explained that “in diversifying the services that are needed we want to ensure that we understand, recognize and embrace the fact that though it may seem intimidating or seem unrealistic that these things are actually happening with the youths driving this process”.

The goal of the Government is to have 62 ICT Hubs within Region Six. Eight are already a reality.