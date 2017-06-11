Latest update June 11th, 2017 12:50 AM

MOE/NSC cricket coaching clinic concludes at Port Mourant

Jun 11, 2017 Sports 0

The Ministry of Education National Sports Commission three-day coaching clinic

Participants following the clinic.

concluded recently at Port Mourant.
The programme saw 24 participants from the East Berbice Corentyne area attending the session which were conducted by Latchman Yadram.
Participants were exposed to both theory and practical aspects of coaching including batting, bowling fielding and wicket-keeping.
Coach Yadram thanked Godwyn Allicock for organising the clinic and urged those present to share their knowledge in schools. The teachers welcomed the initiative and thanked Yadram for his effort.

