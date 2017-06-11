MOE/NSC cricket coaching clinic concludes at Port Mourant

The Ministry of Education National Sports Commission three-day coaching clinic

concluded recently at Port Mourant.

The programme saw 24 participants from the East Berbice Corentyne area attending the session which were conducted by Latchman Yadram.

Participants were exposed to both theory and practical aspects of coaching including batting, bowling fielding and wicket-keeping.

Coach Yadram thanked Godwyn Allicock for organising the clinic and urged those present to share their knowledge in schools. The teachers welcomed the initiative and thanked Yadram for his effort.