MOE/NSC cricket coaching clinic concludes at Port Mourant

Latest update June 11th, 2017 12:50 AM
The Ministry of Education National Sports Commission three-day coaching clinic
concluded recently at Port Mourant.
The programme saw 24 participants from the East Berbice Corentyne area attending the session which were conducted by Latchman Yadram.
Participants were exposed to both theory and practical aspects of coaching including batting, bowling fielding and wicket-keeping.
Coach Yadram thanked Godwyn Allicock for organising the clinic and urged those present to share their knowledge in schools. The teachers welcomed the initiative and thanked Yadram for his effort.
Jun 11, 2017-Green Machine move on to play Mexico By Rawle Welch It was another day of gloom for Trinidad and Tobago national ruggers against Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ who condemned them to another defeat...
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
On September 1, 2015, which would be three months after the APNU+AFC entity came into power, I published a column with... more
Gold mining is hazardous to the environment. Gold mining is, however, not going to be outlawed because of its environmental... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]