Kidney patient in desperate need of transplant

After being convinced ten years ago by doctors that a successful kidney transplant would have improved her well being, Reena Sultan, a 31-year-old mother of one, is once again seeking the assistance of the public to save her life.

Back in 2007, Sultan had undergone a successful kidney transplant in India. She recalls that her brother had donated a kidney to her. “I was feeling well and my life was back to normal but then a couple months ago, the woman said that her symptoms began to return. I started to feel dizzy again and I started to swell.

Sultan said that she visited the doctor’s office and learnt that her condition had returned. The doctors told me that if I don’t get this transplant again. I am going to die,” an emotional Sultan stated.

She is pleading with members of the public to help her raise $5 million to undergo a surgery in India.

She explained that the surgery can be done locally but the cost amounts to $8 million.

That is why she is seeking help to go to India. “I already have a donor. He is my nephew. He is 24 years old and he is ready to donate but it is just to raise the monies.”

At present, Sultan undergoes treatment for her condition at the Doobay Renal Centre. In an interview with Kaieteur News, the woman’s husband, Fazil Sultan, stated that the treatment his wife receives involved hemodialysis known as dialysis which is used to purify the blood and to get rid of the waste products in the body.

She would receive treatment thrice weekly. The dialysis treatment which involves the removing of blood from the body passes through a dialyzer which is a two part filter that acts like an artificial kidney.

During the process the unwanted particles are filtered from the body and that blood returns to the circulatory system. A catheter has been inserted into the superior vena cava of her heart.

Doctors inserted the catheter which will help her condition.

The catheter which has a two month usage timeframe has been in for about eight months, since they can barely afford the dialysis. Her husband lamented that his wife’s condition is rapidly deteriorating and is in need of urgent medical attention.

Anyone desirous of rendering assistance can contact the couple on their telephone numbers: 227-4167 or 693-1191. Funds can also be deposited to their Republic Bank account #298-9358.