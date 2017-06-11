Latest update June 11th, 2017 12:50 AM

Independence Draughts competition set for next Saturday

Jun 11, 2017

The Guyana Draughts Association would be holding its National Independence ‘B’ Class tournament on Saturday 17th June. Then on Sunday June 25th the National ‘A’ Class competition would be contested. Both games would be played at the National Gymnasium Mandela, Avenue Georgetown. Starting time is 10:30am on both days.
Registration will start from 10.00am and the fee is three hundred dollars per person. Trophies would be awarded to the top four players in each of the categories. The games would be decided on a five round Swiss system. Players are reminded to be on time for the draw because late comers would be at a disadvantage. No bye would be awarded to any player, a must play rule is in effect.
Defending ‘B’ Class player Ulric Brathwaite would be eager to defend his title which would earn him promotion to the ‘A’ Level. However, much is left to be desired since Tuschen player Davanand Persaud has signaled his intention to return to the game. Former ‘B’ Champion Lyndon Heywood is another force to be reckoned with, while some new players from Canal No. 2 and East Coast Demerara are expected to participate. The top four players would be given an opportunity to enter the ‘A’ Competition the following week.
Meanwhile, the ‘A’ Class competition would be left opened since defending Champion Khemraj Pooranmall has indicated to the Association that he will not participate in competitions for this year.
Mr. Jiaram President of the Association is appealing to Corporate Guyana not to honour any request from the Guyana Draughts Association without the original signature of the President of the Association and the Original Association’s Stamp. Further verification must be done by calling the President on 614-6671.
All draught players countrywide are invited to participate in the upcoming event.

