G/T got a shitty counshle

In Jagdeo time was a shad, shad shisuashion. Mitta Sharma did seh suh because de city was very dutty, and smelly.

As soon as Soulja Bai tek affice de coalition govt start a countrywide cleanup. De amount of mess dem move from wha Jagdeo create mek dem had to open several dump site to tek off de filth.

And was real filth because people use to treat de city like a toilet bowl. Dem never had one public toilet in use anywhere. De old town clerk, Shoba, never think to put in facility fuh de public.

Up come de new council headed by two scamps, Patty and Roy de King. De do de opposite to Shoba; dem put more toilet than people in de city.

According to Mitta Sharma de reason FUH THAT is to keep de shitty nysche and clean. But when he hear de kind a money dem paying fuh de bamsie washing machine (BWM) he get more tie tongue.

He seh shitty hall will soon find demself in a very shitty, shitty shisuashion. Sharma seh he see dem put de toilets all over de shitty. Wha he didn’t know is that dem put at dem house too fuh dem security guards. Dem boys see one in front Roy de King house and fuh certain he salary not paying for it. Is $82,000 a month and de guard wha he tek from de shitty counshle wukking fuh half that money when de month come. Dem boys would love to hear de explanation wha Patty and de King gun tell Guyana.

Dem boys seh something got to be shitty in de shitty counshle that de smell spread far and wide.

Soulja Bai did seh that de shitty counshle is independent but de smell is not independent.

Dem boys hope somebody flush de counshle down de sewage system and not down dem portable toilet. Talk half and keep reading. More to come.