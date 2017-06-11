Latest update June 11th, 2017 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Excitement brewing ahead of CARICOM Day Cuff Out Boxing

Jun 11, 2017 Sports 0

Villages along the West Coast of Demerara and beyond have already began to talk about the inaugural Slingerz Family Entertainment/Vergenoegen Boxing Gym CARICOM Day Cuff Out Amateur Boxing Tournament set for Sunday July 2nd at the Vergenoegen Rice Mill Tarmac from 21:00hrs.
Already confirming their participation are boxers from the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, Six Head, Wakenaam, Linden and Berbice Gyms. According to the organiser, Collis Payne, fighters will be rewarded with medals, trophy’s and gifts for their efforts.
Slingerz Family Entertainment will be providing the musical entertainment for the night apart from other support for the tournament as they have done when they were in football.
Payne is also making a call for more corporate support.

More in this category

http://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/images/2017/06/hits-4.gif

Sports

RAN 15s Competition…Another day of gloom for T&T ruggers as Guyana win 24-17

RAN 15s Competition…Another day of gloom for T&T ruggers...

Jun 11, 2017

-Green Machine move on to play Mexico By Rawle Welch It was another day of gloom for Trinidad and Tobago national ruggers against Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ who condemned them to another defeat...
Read More
Ostapenko roars back to upset Halep in French Open final

Ostapenko roars back to upset Halep in French...

Jun 11, 2017

Independence Draughts competition set for next Saturday

Independence Draughts competition set for next...

Jun 11, 2017

Alysa Xavier – star hockey player with eyes on the prize

Alysa Xavier – star hockey player with eyes on...

Jun 11, 2017

Rising Sun Turf Club to host meet on June 25

Rising Sun Turf Club to host meet on June 25

Jun 11, 2017

No play on second day

No play on second day

Jun 11, 2017

Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton tournament 2017…Competitive play highlights first day action

Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton...

Jun 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]