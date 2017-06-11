Latest update June 11th, 2017 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Deion Nurse and Colin McKoy cop gold in Pan Am Masters weightlifting championship

Jun 11, 2017 Sports 0

They arrived in the Dominican Republic merely one day prior to the start of the competition but veteran weightlifters, Deion Nurse and Colin McKoy turned in commendable performances to capture gold at the Pan Am Masters

Deion Nurse (left) and Colin McCoy won gold for Guyana.

weightlifting championship in the Dominican Republic on Friday evening.
McCoy competed in the 62kg class and lifted a total of 140kg, while Nurse competed in the 85kg class and carted off the gold after lifting 183kg. Mr. Nurse explained that they competed among a combined group of 14 lifters.
Kaieteur Sport had spoken with Mr. Nurse mere hours before the duo was scheduled to compete and he had said that they are primed up and ready for action. He had also bemoaned the minimal acclimatization period but promised that he and his countryman would have aspired to give of their best.
Yesterday afternoon, he said that the duo was truly delighted with the achievement when everything is taken into consideration.
He is grateful to several entities that contributed to the trip including Director of Sports, Christopher Jones and the National Sports Commission, the executive of the Guyana Olympic Association, Industrial Safety Supplies, Antartic Maintenance and Repair, Ansa Mcal, and Morse Archer.

More in this category

http://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/images/2017/06/hits-4.gif

Sports

RAN 15s Competition…Another day of gloom for T&T ruggers as Guyana win 24-17

RAN 15s Competition…Another day of gloom for T&T ruggers...

Jun 11, 2017

-Green Machine move on to play Mexico By Rawle Welch It was another day of gloom for Trinidad and Tobago national ruggers against Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ who condemned them to another defeat...
Read More
Ostapenko roars back to upset Halep in French Open final

Ostapenko roars back to upset Halep in French...

Jun 11, 2017

Independence Draughts competition set for next Saturday

Independence Draughts competition set for next...

Jun 11, 2017

Alysa Xavier – star hockey player with eyes on the prize

Alysa Xavier – star hockey player with eyes on...

Jun 11, 2017

Rising Sun Turf Club to host meet on June 25

Rising Sun Turf Club to host meet on June 25

Jun 11, 2017

No play on second day

No play on second day

Jun 11, 2017

Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton tournament 2017…Competitive play highlights first day action

Trophy Stall Annual Independence Badminton...

Jun 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]