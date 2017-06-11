Deion Nurse and Colin McKoy cop gold in Pan Am Masters weightlifting championship

They arrived in the Dominican Republic merely one day prior to the start of the competition but veteran weightlifters, Deion Nurse and Colin McKoy turned in commendable performances to capture gold at the Pan Am Masters

weightlifting championship in the Dominican Republic on Friday evening.

McCoy competed in the 62kg class and lifted a total of 140kg, while Nurse competed in the 85kg class and carted off the gold after lifting 183kg. Mr. Nurse explained that they competed among a combined group of 14 lifters.

Kaieteur Sport had spoken with Mr. Nurse mere hours before the duo was scheduled to compete and he had said that they are primed up and ready for action. He had also bemoaned the minimal acclimatization period but promised that he and his countryman would have aspired to give of their best.

Yesterday afternoon, he said that the duo was truly delighted with the achievement when everything is taken into consideration.

He is grateful to several entities that contributed to the trip including Director of Sports, Christopher Jones and the National Sports Commission, the executive of the Guyana Olympic Association, Industrial Safety Supplies, Antartic Maintenance and Repair, Ansa Mcal, and Morse Archer.