CHEC uses substandard cement blocks for Airport Project

China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) is using low grade blocks for the expansion works that are being done on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Kaieteur News has been able to access results of tests done by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Soils Materials and Quality Control Laboratory. The test done is called a concrete compressive strength test.

The tests were done on eight-inch blocks as well as six-inch blocks both of which were aged for 26 days.

The actual stress or Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) of the eight-inch block was 122.0 and the Mega Pascal (MPa) was 0.84. For the six-inch block the PSI 60.6 and 0.42 MPa.

As for the compressive load in lbs, the eight-inch block stood up to 5000 pounds and the six-inch block stood up to 4000. Compressive strength is about maximum load that can be taken by a unit before failure.

Out of many tests applied to concrete, this is the one of utmost importance since it gives an idea about all the characteristics of concrete. By this single test, one can judge whether concreting has been done properly or not.

Compressive strength of concrete depends on many factors such as water-cement ratio, cement strength, quality of concrete material, and quality control during production of concrete etc.

The compressive strength of concrete of quality masonry units usually varies from approximately 1,000 psi (7 MPa) to 5,000 psi (34 MPa) based on the type of concrete used to manufacture the unit.

However, the MPa of the blocks used by CHEC does not even meet the standard MPa of seven. The highest PSI of those blocks is 122.

The blocks are used to construct the new terminal building. Yesterday, Project Manager, Kevin Lui, of CHEC, told Kaieteur News that it buys the block from a local supplier. However, no name was provided. Further, the company said that it usually refuses blocks sent by the supplier whenever they are found to be substandard.

The CJIA expansion project entails the construction of a new terminal building.

Additionally, the existing terminal building will be modernized to house departures only.

Both ends of the runway have been extended by 710 metres to the North-East and 840 metres to the South-West, with sand filling and concrete filling to commence soon. Works are currently ongoing to relocate two cargo hangers and a Rubis filling station; these are buildings between the control tower and current departure building.

The construction is complete for the new diesel generator room while erection of a new fire pump station and the implementation of a new boarding corridor with bridges are to begin shortly.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CJIA, Andrea Kellman, said the project is expected to be completed by November this year.

However, the deadline is challenged by delays which occurred under the previous administration.

According to Kellman, “The project has now picked up its momentum.”

The Government of Guyana had been forced to call in CHEC to renegotiate the terms after it became clear that the Chinese company was way behind.

CEO of CJIA, Ramesh Ghir, at a year-end press conference hosted by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, had indicated that the project is expected to be completed by this year end.