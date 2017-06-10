Xtreme Clean & Maintenance/GT Beer Gold Rush Futsal Tournament…Sparta ease anxiety of supporters after clinical destruction of Sophia

Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:45 AM
-Quarter-finals set for next Tuesday
Exuding the confidence associated with champions, Sparta Boss clinically dismissed
a strong Sophia unit 3-0 to ease the anxiety of their supporters as play in the round robin phase of the Xtreme Clean & Maintenance/GT Beer Gold Rush Futsal Tournament ended on Thursday night, at the National Gymnasium.
The result meant that the Futsal Kings have made it to the quarter-finals where they will face the up-started Future Stars on Tuesday, at the same venue.
Playing in front of what can be described as the biggest crowd to date and in what was a must win situation for them, the ‘Bosses’ quickly underlined the significance of the occasion when Solomon Austin tucked the ball over the goal-line after Gregory Richardson’s cracker had rebounded off the crossbar. That goal came after four minutes.
Not to be outdone, Sophia’s Desmond Cottam pair of attempts produced brilliant saves from Sparta Boss custodian Troy Carrington to keep their lead intact at the half.
Two minutes after the resumption, Richardson stretched their advantage when he unleashed a right-foot missile that flew through the legs of the Sophia goalkeeper, before settling in the back of the goal.
It was the culmination of a sweeping move that included talisman Devon Millington, who delivered the deadly pass.
That two-goal cushion evoked massive celebrations from their band of supporters and agony
for the Sophia faction.
Two minutes later, the die was cast when Dennis Edwards fired past the hapless goalkeeper to seal his team’s last eighth spot.
However, despite the defeat, Sophia still made it to the knockout phase as well.
Also making it to the quarters were Back Circle that looked equally impressive in their 3-0 win over Tiger Bay who failed to qualify, while Bent Street was made to fight in their encounter against a stubborn Broad Street Bullies, before winning 3-2.
Tucville drew with Agricola Champion Boys 4-4 to secure their place in the quarter-finals, while Albouystown cemented their spot with another eye-catching performance against North Ruimveldt who were eliminated.
Future Stars defeat of Plaisance guaranteed their place in the last eight as well.
The quarterfinal matchups are as follows: Albouystown versus Broad Street at 20:00hrs, while Sophia square off against Bent Street from 20:30hrs.
At 21:00hrs, Back Circle battle Tucville and in the final game of the night, Sparta Boss tackle Future Stars from 21:30hrs.
The semi-finals will be played on Thursday, June 15th, while the final is set for Saturday, June 17th.
The winning team will receive $500,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers take home $200,000, 100,000 and $50,000 respectively.
The Most Valuable Player will collect $50,000.
Other sponsors on board are Fas Grafix, Jefford’s Distribution and Sales, Giftland Distribution Store, Windjammer International Cuisine & Hotel and FARMSUP Mining Investments Inc.
The night’s results are seen below:
Game-1
Future Stars-6 vs Plaisance-4
Future Scorers
Akeemo Anthony-2nd and 3rd
Jeremy Garrett-5th
Keiron Solomon-6th
Kevin Cummings-11th
Jamal Cozier-18th
Plaisance Scorers
Cahisle Higgins-3rd, 4th, 14th and 17th
Game-2
Albouystown-4 vs North Ruimveldt-2
Albouystown Scorers
Lennox Cort-12th and 19th
Roy Cassou-13th
Moses Gittens-20th
North Scorers
Joshua Browne-7th
Gerald Gittens-18th
Game-3
Agricola-4 vs Tucville-4
Agricola Scorers
Orson Francois-3rd and 4th
Domini Garnett-1st
Lloyd Matthews-8th
Tucville Scorers
Jermaine Junior-7th and 15th
Jahaal Greaves-12th
Raphael Edwards-17th
Game-4
Bent Street-3 vs Broad Street-2
Bent Scorers
Keith Caines-9th
Job Caesar-11th
Daniel Wilson-16th
Broad Scorers
Daniel Favourite-4th
Rocky Gravesande-10th
Game-5
Back Circle-3 vs Tiger Bay-0
Selwyn Williams-2nd and 4th
Jermaine Beckles-7th
Game-6
Sparta Boss-3 vs Sophia-0
Solomon Austin-4th
Gregory Richardson-12th
Dennis Edwards-14th
Final Point Standings
(Q)-Group Winner
(q)-Group Runner-up
(t)-Third Place Qualifier
Jun 10, 2017As woeful Windies wobble to 63-run defeat By Sean Devers in St Lucia In association with Vnet Communications Noble House Seafood, Baksh Travel Service, Payless Varity Store & Golden Arrow Inn in...
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
There are plenty of reasons for the final shape of the British election results. But two factors are important – first-past-the-post... more
Capitalism is the law of the jungle. Some have to go under so that others may live. The free market system in its purest... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]