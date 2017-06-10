Xtreme Clean & Maintenance/GT Beer Gold Rush Futsal Tournament…Sparta ease anxiety of supporters after clinical destruction of Sophia

-Quarter-finals set for next Tuesday

Exuding the confidence associated with champions, Sparta Boss clinically dismissed

a strong Sophia unit 3-0 to ease the anxiety of their supporters as play in the round robin phase of the Xtreme Clean & Maintenance/GT Beer Gold Rush Futsal Tournament ended on Thursday night, at the National Gymnasium.

The result meant that the Futsal Kings have made it to the quarter-finals where they will face the up-started Future Stars on Tuesday, at the same venue.

Playing in front of what can be described as the biggest crowd to date and in what was a must win situation for them, the ‘Bosses’ quickly underlined the significance of the occasion when Solomon Austin tucked the ball over the goal-line after Gregory Richardson’s cracker had rebounded off the crossbar. That goal came after four minutes.

Not to be outdone, Sophia’s Desmond Cottam pair of attempts produced brilliant saves from Sparta Boss custodian Troy Carrington to keep their lead intact at the half.

Two minutes after the resumption, Richardson stretched their advantage when he unleashed a right-foot missile that flew through the legs of the Sophia goalkeeper, before settling in the back of the goal.

It was the culmination of a sweeping move that included talisman Devon Millington, who delivered the deadly pass.

That two-goal cushion evoked massive celebrations from their band of supporters and agony

for the Sophia faction.

Two minutes later, the die was cast when Dennis Edwards fired past the hapless goalkeeper to seal his team’s last eighth spot.

However, despite the defeat, Sophia still made it to the knockout phase as well.

Also making it to the quarters were Back Circle that looked equally impressive in their 3-0 win over Tiger Bay who failed to qualify, while Bent Street was made to fight in their encounter against a stubborn Broad Street Bullies, before winning 3-2.

Tucville drew with Agricola Champion Boys 4-4 to secure their place in the quarter-finals, while Albouystown cemented their spot with another eye-catching performance against North Ruimveldt who were eliminated.

Future Stars defeat of Plaisance guaranteed their place in the last eight as well.

The quarterfinal matchups are as follows: Albouystown versus Broad Street at 20:00hrs, while Sophia square off against Bent Street from 20:30hrs.

At 21:00hrs, Back Circle battle Tucville and in the final game of the night, Sparta Boss tackle Future Stars from 21:30hrs.

The semi-finals will be played on Thursday, June 15th, while the final is set for Saturday, June 17th.

The winning team will receive $500,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers take home $200,000, 100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The Most Valuable Player will collect $50,000.

Other sponsors on board are Fas Grafix, Jefford’s Distribution and Sales, Giftland Distribution Store, Windjammer International Cuisine & Hotel and FARMSUP Mining Investments Inc.

The night’s results are seen below:

Game-1

Future Stars-6 vs Plaisance-4

Future Scorers

Akeemo Anthony-2nd and 3rd

Jeremy Garrett-5th

Keiron Solomon-6th

Kevin Cummings-11th

Jamal Cozier-18th

Plaisance Scorers

Cahisle Higgins-3rd, 4th, 14th and 17th

Game-2

Albouystown-4 vs North Ruimveldt-2

Albouystown Scorers

Lennox Cort-12th and 19th

Roy Cassou-13th

Moses Gittens-20th

North Scorers

Joshua Browne-7th

Gerald Gittens-18th

Game-3

Agricola-4 vs Tucville-4

Agricola Scorers

Orson Francois-3rd and 4th

Domini Garnett-1st

Lloyd Matthews-8th

Tucville Scorers

Jermaine Junior-7th and 15th

Jahaal Greaves-12th

Raphael Edwards-17th

Game-4

Bent Street-3 vs Broad Street-2

Bent Scorers

Keith Caines-9th

Job Caesar-11th

Daniel Wilson-16th

Broad Scorers

Daniel Favourite-4th

Rocky Gravesande-10th

Game-5

Back Circle-3 vs Tiger Bay-0

Selwyn Williams-2nd and 4th

Jermaine Beckles-7th

Game-6

Sparta Boss-3 vs Sophia-0

Solomon Austin-4th

Gregory Richardson-12th

Dennis Edwards-14th

Final Point Standings

(Q)-Group Winner

(q)-Group Runner-up

(t)-Third Place Qualifier