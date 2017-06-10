Week of load-shedding for E’bo coast as alternator develops issues

Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:45 AM
The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is asking for patience amidst a number of planned outages for the Essequibo coast area over the next few days.
The state-owned company announced that on Tuesday, workers found signs of possible insulation failure on the alternator of the No. 1 Generation Set at Anna Regina.
“The alternator is to be disassembled for further inspection and repairs with an expected completion time by Sunday, June 18.”
The remaining generation units, with a combined capacity of 2.5 megawatts, are unable to satisfy demand during peak hours, resulting in scheduled outages that will, on alternate days, affect a number of areas.
“Our company seeks the patience of our valued customers affected by this regrettable occurrence. We remain cognizant of the inconveniences these interruptions cause and offer our sincere apologies.”
GPL said that arrangements to replace the aged generating units and converting frequency of the supply to 60 Hz, are on stream.
“Equipment for a new power station should arrive within the fourth quarter of 2017. Once commissioned, this new plant will lead to an improved power supply for our customers on the Essequibo coast.”
The areas to be affected over the next few days are:
Jun 10, 2017As woeful Windies wobble to 63-run defeat By Sean Devers in St Lucia In association with Vnet Communications Noble House Seafood, Baksh Travel Service, Payless Varity Store & Golden Arrow Inn in...
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
There are plenty of reasons for the final shape of the British election results. But two factors are important – first-past-the-post... more
Capitalism is the law of the jungle. Some have to go under so that others may live. The free market system in its purest... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]