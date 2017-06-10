Week of load-shedding for E’bo coast as alternator develops issues

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is asking for patience amidst a number of planned outages for the Essequibo coast area over the next few days.

The state-owned company announced that on Tuesday, workers found signs of possible insulation failure on the alternator of the No. 1 Generation Set at Anna Regina.

“The alternator is to be disassembled for further inspection and repairs with an expected completion time by Sunday, June 18.”

The remaining generation units, with a combined capacity of 2.5 megawatts, are unable to satisfy demand during peak hours, resulting in scheduled outages that will, on alternate days, affect a number of areas.

“Our company seeks the patience of our valued customers affected by this regrettable occurrence. We remain cognizant of the inconveniences these interruptions cause and offer our sincere apologies.”

GPL said that arrangements to replace the aged generating units and converting frequency of the supply to 60 Hz, are on stream.

“Equipment for a new power station should arrive within the fourth quarter of 2017. Once commissioned, this new plant will lead to an improved power supply for our customers on the Essequibo coast.”

The areas to be affected over the next few days are: