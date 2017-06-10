Region 10 chairman oversteps authority, insults police rank

Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:30 AM
According to Wikipedia, a Police Force is a constituted body of persons empowered by the state to enforce the law, protect property, and limit civil disorder. However, when a policeman went to the Bayrock ground at Linden on the morning of May 26, last, to enforce the law, he was embarrassed by Region 10 Chairman Renis Morian, and forced to stand down.
According to information received, a policeman went to the ground around 07:00 hrs on Independence Day to shut off music, after residents had complained that it had been playing all night and into the morning.
In a video recording, Morian could be seen collecting the microphone from the DJ, in the presence of the police rank—after the rank had ordered that the music be switched off.
The chairman told the cheering crowd, “The police can’t stop the music. It is time the police realize that Linden is run by an administration, in which I am the boss, and not the police,” Morian said.
The crowd cheered as the chairman made the announcement and the music continued.
Someone who was at the party said that what transpired there was a slap in the face of the police rank, and it was clear that he (rank) was embarrassed, because the crowed started laughing at him.
Divisional Commander Fizal Karimbaksh could not be reached for a comment. However, a police source said that the matter had not been raised with any higher authority within the Guyana Police Force. He did make clear that the force is the only body in charge of law enforcement in the country, and not the Regional Democratic Council.
Morian, when contacted for a comment, would only say the matter was a “dead issue,” and that it had already been settled with the people in the crowd.
